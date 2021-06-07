profile
all
Déçu de la Switch OLED, il construit une Nintendo Switch capable de faire du 1080p en mode portable.
Vous vouliez du 1080p natif (pour les jeux compatibles) en mode "portable" ? Voici LA solution en attendant une éventuelle Nintendo Switch PRO.



Gameblog.fr - https://www.gameblog.fr/news/96827-l-image-du-jour-decu-de-la-switch-oled-voici-la-mega-nintend
    posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:17 PM by suzukube
    comments (10)
    guiguif posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:19 PM
    il a été deçu 3 ans en avance vu la date de la video
    suzukube posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:21 PM
    guiguif Merci 成歩堂 龍一 (Phoenix Wright). T'as ruiné mon article !
    suzukube posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:22 PM
    guiguif attends, j'viens de capter à l'instant que dans le jeu, Dick Tektiv, ça fait détective. J'avais jamais remarqué
    guiguif posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:31 PM
    suzukube
    sylphide posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:47 PM
    Déçu par Nintendo il part chez Sony et Xbox et ne trouve finalement aucune console en vente ... cette homme ce tourne vers les PC et ne trouve aucune carte graphique. Cette homme devient dépressif mdr.
    losz posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:52 PM
    1080p c'est de la merde, 4k ou rien
    kraken posted the 07/06/2021 at 05:54 PM
    losz
    La 4k, c'est le truc osef pour moi
    dedad posted the 07/06/2021 at 06:00 PM
    Aucun intérêt pour moi je ne joue pas en mode portable.
    suzukube posted the 07/06/2021 at 06:09 PM
    losz kraken J'suis sûr y'a un mec qui a fait un tuto à base d'IA la dessus lol !

    sylphide MDR
    cail2 posted the 07/06/2021 at 06:22 PM
    La 4K en 30 fps, cette faute de goût impardonnable...
    Tant pis pour le pétard mouillé Nintendo, à dans 3 ans pour le prochain upgrade (ou pas).
