Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kujiraldine
kujiraldine
kujiraldine > blog
Fidelity FX Super Resolution en action
Un particulier a ajouté l'option FSR sur son GTA 5 PC.
Ça lui aurait pris quelques heures pour avoir un prototype fonctionnel et quelques jours pour les finitions. Et franchement, c'est particulièrement efficace.

    posted the 07/05/2021 at 10:46 PM by kujiraldine
    losz posted the 07/05/2021 at 10:50 PM
    Pas compris, la différence est insignifiante entre on et off.
