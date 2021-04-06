accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
walterwhite
120
120
324724
324724
walterwhite
> blog
[RUMEUR] Event Playstation le 08/07 !
D'après l'analyste Italien Roberto Seranno, la prochaine sortie SONY se daterai le 08/07 à 22h chez nous en France !
Reste plus qu'à attendre que SONY confirment tout ça et envoient la sauce.
1
Like
Who likes this ?
serialgamer7
posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:13 PM by walterwhite
walterwhite
19
19
)
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:15 PM
C est une rumeur ou officielle ?
birmou
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:15 PM
Ils sont vraiment pas pressé
altendorf
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:15 PM
Geronimo n'est pas vraiment fiable mais juillet c'est ce que je dis depuis un moment ^^
wickette
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:16 PM
C'est une rumeur sortie pas un gars pas fiable du tout.
Après juin/juillet il y aura un truc mais c'est pas difficile à imaginer.
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:18 PM
kratoszeus
Rumeur à l'heure actuelle
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:21 PM
xenofamicom
ah ouais le mec fait son tweet comme si c était officiel
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:24 PM
wickette
c est meme officiel slny est présent au summer game fest
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:25 PM
kratoszeus
J'ai vu cette rumeur tôt ce matin... avec l'E3 qui arrive, les insiders de l'apocalypse vont tenter de se faire un nom
altendorf
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:25 PM
kratoszeus
En plus son ancien compte a sauté donc il cherche à récupérer rapidement des followers
xenofamicom
sora78
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:27 PM
C'est juste un putain de gitan escroc le roberto
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:29 PM
altendorf
bordel on a pas besoin de ça chez les pro s. Il fait honte.
bigb0ss
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:33 PM
Juillet c'est loin
yanissou
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:38 PM
Un event en juillet? Pourquoi ? Tout le monde fait un live en juin, Sony pas pressé après ce n'est qu'une rumeur. J'espère qu'on va pas avoir encore un show en août comme l'an dernier.
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:39 PM
yanissou
pour se démarquer du flood d annonce justement. J espere que c est vrai
midomashakil
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:39 PM
ok bonjour les rumeurs
d'apres mes sources fiable on aura un state of play entre juin 2021 et août 2022
yanissou
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:44 PM
kratoszeus
je comprends c'est logique en vrai. Fin juin début juillet ça peut le faire tant que c'est pas trop loin.
masharu
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 12:49 PM
La Switch Pro a l'event Sony
cobrasnake
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 01:03 PM
Roberto " malone" serrano a clairement l a réputation de pas etre super fiable...on verra bien
misterpixel
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 01:52 PM
cobrasnake
Clairement, puis il surf surtout sur les rumeurs Era
