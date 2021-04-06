I AM THE DANGER
profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
walterwhite
22
Likes
Likers
walterwhite
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 120
visites since opening : 324724
walterwhite > blog
[RUMEUR] Event Playstation le 08/07 !


D'après l'analyste Italien Roberto Seranno, la prochaine sortie SONY se daterai le 08/07 à 22h chez nous en France !

Reste plus qu'à attendre que SONY confirment tout ça et envoient la sauce.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    serialgamer7
    posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:13 PM by walterwhite
    comments (19)
    kratoszeus posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:15 PM
    C est une rumeur ou officielle ?
    birmou posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:15 PM
    Ils sont vraiment pas pressé
    altendorf posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:15 PM
    Geronimo n'est pas vraiment fiable mais juillet c'est ce que je dis depuis un moment ^^
    wickette posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:16 PM
    C'est une rumeur sortie pas un gars pas fiable du tout.

    Après juin/juillet il y aura un truc mais c'est pas difficile à imaginer.
    xenofamicom posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:18 PM
    kratoszeus Rumeur à l'heure actuelle
    kratoszeus posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:21 PM
    xenofamicom ah ouais le mec fait son tweet comme si c était officiel
    kratoszeus posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:24 PM
    wickette c est meme officiel slny est présent au summer game fest
    xenofamicom posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:25 PM
    kratoszeus J'ai vu cette rumeur tôt ce matin... avec l'E3 qui arrive, les insiders de l'apocalypse vont tenter de se faire un nom
    altendorf posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:25 PM
    kratoszeus En plus son ancien compte a sauté donc il cherche à récupérer rapidement des followers xenofamicom
    sora78 posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:27 PM
    C'est juste un putain de gitan escroc le roberto
    kratoszeus posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:29 PM
    altendorf bordel on a pas besoin de ça chez les pro s. Il fait honte.
    bigb0ss posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:33 PM
    Juillet c'est loin
    yanissou posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:38 PM
    Un event en juillet? Pourquoi ? Tout le monde fait un live en juin, Sony pas pressé après ce n'est qu'une rumeur. J'espère qu'on va pas avoir encore un show en août comme l'an dernier.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:39 PM
    yanissou pour se démarquer du flood d annonce justement. J espere que c est vrai
    midomashakil posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:39 PM
    ok bonjour les rumeurs
    d'apres mes sources fiable on aura un state of play entre juin 2021 et août 2022
    yanissou posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:44 PM
    kratoszeus je comprends c'est logique en vrai. Fin juin début juillet ça peut le faire tant que c'est pas trop loin.
    masharu posted the 06/04/2021 at 12:49 PM
    La Switch Pro a l'event Sony
    cobrasnake posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:03 PM
    Roberto " malone" serrano a clairement l a réputation de pas etre super fiable...on verra bien
    misterpixel posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:52 PM
    cobrasnake Clairement, puis il surf surtout sur les rumeurs Era
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo