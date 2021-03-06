profile
[Exclu] Eh ben la voilà ENFIN la Nintendo Switch Pro


Les insiders nous l'avaient promis : le 3 juin serait révélé la nouvelle édition de la Switch ! Eh bien OUI mesdames & messieurs la voici la voilà en exclu pour Gamekyo !
    tags : prout nintendo switch switch pro nintendo switch pro pascal praud switch praud praud
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    raoh38, gatsuborne, nosphor68
    posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:27 PM by kevinmccallisterrr
    comments (13)
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:29 PM
    C'était qui déjà le gars de chez JVC qui avait prévu une présentation pour aujourd'hui?
    jeanouillz posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:33 PM
    Si jamais tu oses te moquer de la Praud, papa Bolloré vient te tirer les oreilles
    axlenz posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:33 PM
    4K RayTracing
    masharu posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:37 PM
    Je voulais attendre demain au cas où avant de faire ce genre d'article
    dooku posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:38 PM
    Le joycoib drift à l'extrême droite toute
    wickette posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:39 PM
    La rumeur c’est ‘avant l’E3’ qui débute le 12, tu feras le malin après
    leonr4 posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:39 PM
    https://i.imgur.com/0vAABBm.png
    jofe posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:40 PM
    "Le blanc est présent dans le petit logo, mais pourtant c'est bien le noir qui domine sur la manette. Ne peut-on pas en conclure que nous assistons là à l'islamisation des consoles de jeux vidéo ?"
    victornewman posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:43 PM
    jofe le grand remplacement :'(
    escobar posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:45 PM
    Cay nulle remboursay
    shigerumawa posted the 06/03/2021 at 09:46 PM
    je ne comprends pas, qu'est ce qui se passe t'il ?
    altendorf posted the 06/03/2021 at 10:12 PM
    wickette Il se moque juste du fait que certains insiders insistaient beaucoup pour une annonce le jeudi 4 ^^
    sylphide posted the 06/03/2021 at 11:02 PM
    Nintendo qu'y rappel que c'est eux qui mènent la danse et pas les Insiders.
