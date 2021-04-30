profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3737
visites since opening : 5094618
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] World’s End Club / Bientôt Live + Demo


Une démo sera disponible le 6 Mai 2021 (pour l'instant que pour le Japon).
Live en Europe le 6 Mai à 13 Heures.

Twitter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrdkJBhueSE
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:37 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    zekk posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:52 PM
    il a l'air terrible celui-là
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo