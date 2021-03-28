Adios (Mischief)

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games)

Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)

Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Art of Rally (Funselektor)

Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)

Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)

Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)

Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)

Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)

Clouzy! (TinyMoon)

Craftopia (Pocketpair )

Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)

Death’s Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)

Demon Turf (Fabraz)

Despelote (solimporta)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)

Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)

Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)

Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)

Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games )

Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)

Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)

Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)

Loot River (straka.studio)

Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)

Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox)

Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)

Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)

Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)

Song of Iron (Escape)

Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)

Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)

The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)

The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)

The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)

The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)

The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)

Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)

Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)

We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)

Xbox proposait un nouveau format ce vendredi avec le /twitchgaming Showcase : ID@Xbox, une présentation dédiée aux futurs jeux indépendants à venir chez le constructeur, pour beaucoup en exclusivité au moins temporaire. Le format était inédit et surprenant, pour ne pas dire ennuyant : pendant plus de 3 heures, une vingtaine de bandes-annonces et vidéos de gameplay ont été diffusées, entrecoupées de trop longues interviews des développeurs, desquelles il était dur de ne pas décrocher quand le titre à l'honneur ne nous intéressait pas.Néanmoins, il y a tout de même eu des révélations intéressantes, comme celle de Nobody Saves the World, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Death's Door, Demon Turf, Moonglow Bay, Astria Ascending ou Soup Pot.Plus de 20 jeux indépendants seront disponibles dès leur sortie dans le Xbox Game Pass.Et suite à toutes ces annonces, encore plus d'indés sont désormais prévus dans le Xbox Game Pass dès leur lancement : pas moins de 22 sortiront dans les prochains mois.