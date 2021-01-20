profile
all
[achat] J'ai enfin ma nouvelle console

La Sega Astro City Mini


Là en compagnie de ses nouveaux amis
(des jeux qui trainaient sur le bureau)
    famimax, gunstarred, darksly, liquidus, kurosama
    posted the 01/20/2021 at 12:14 AM by alexkidd
    comments (7)
    famimax posted the 01/20/2021 at 12:22 AM
    J'attends désespérément qu'elle sorte officiellement chez nous Ca ce chope a combien en import ?
    alexkidd posted the 01/20/2021 at 12:23 AM
    143€
    ostream posted the 01/20/2021 at 12:23 AM
    :Ah les jeux Games for Windows, quel plaisir !
    Le code de ce SF4 m'a permis d'activer pleins d'autres jeux également dont GTA4
    alexkidd posted the 01/20/2021 at 12:25 AM
    ostream et si t'as l'œil tu verras que la boite est un peu... grande
    darksly posted the 01/20/2021 at 12:43 AM
    Elle me fait de l'oeil juste pour golden axe return of the death adder
    kurosama posted the 01/20/2021 at 01:10 AM
    Ca me fait plus bander que la Series X et la Ps5 .Me frappez pas.
    ostream posted the 01/20/2021 at 01:58 AM
    alexkidd Pourquoi elle est grosse ?
