ALEXKIDD FANZINE
alexkidd
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2824
2824
visites since opening : 2751801
2751801
alexkidd
> blog
all
SEGA
SNK
NINTENDO
PC ENGINE
PLAYSTATION
ARCADE
PC & AUTRES
XBOX
DOSSIERS
[achat] J'ai enfin ma nouvelle console
La Sega Astro City Mini
Là en compagnie de ses nouveaux amis
(des jeux qui trainaient sur le bureau)
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
famimax
,
gunstarred
,
darksly
,
liquidus
,
kurosama
posted the 01/20/2021 at 12:14 AM by alexkidd
alexkidd
comments (7)
7
)
famimax
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 12:22 AM
J'attends désespérément qu'elle sorte officiellement chez nous
Ca ce chope a combien en import ?
alexkidd
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 12:23 AM
143€
ostream
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 12:23 AM
:Ah les jeux Games for Windows, quel plaisir !
Le code de ce SF4 m'a permis d'activer pleins d'autres jeux également dont GTA4
alexkidd
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 12:25 AM
ostream
et si t'as l'œil tu verras que la boite est un peu... grande
darksly
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 12:43 AM
Elle me fait de l'oeil juste pour golden axe return of the death adder
kurosama
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 01:10 AM
Ca me fait plus bander que la Series X et la Ps5 .Me frappez pas.
.Me frappez pas.
ostream
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 01:58 AM
alexkidd
Pourquoi elle est grosse ?
Le code de ce SF4 m'a permis d'activer pleins d'autres jeux également dont GTA4