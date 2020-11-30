profile
articles : 327
visites since opening : 413701
obi69 > blog
Nouvelles images du parc Nintendo au Japon









Nouvelles photo du Super Nintendo World qui ouvrira ses portes en février !

Edit : Nouvelle image, pour juger de l'échelle.

Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/le-topic-de-la-journee-t199.php?start=930
    skuldleif, superpanda, sikboy, kujiraldine, leonsilverburg
    posted the 11/30/2020 at 06:26 PM by obi69
    comments (5)
    alucardk posted the 11/30/2020 at 06:57 PM
    c'est à l'image des appartements japonais, très très très petit.
    kujiraldine posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:01 PM
    ouh purée
    choroq posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:08 PM
    Petit, mais vachement charmant. Le rollercoaster à la mario, à voir.
    suzukube posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:18 PM
    J'irais à Osaka pour mon prochain voyage donc. Ca tombe bien, j'vais voir les rues de Yakuza 0 !
    obi69 posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:19 PM
    alucardk kujiraldine choroq suzukube Nouvelle image !
