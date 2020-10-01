profile
Young Souls: Nouveau Trailer et sortie en premier Stadia
Young Souls le RPG coop d'Arcade Crew et 1p2p sortira en premier sur Stadia en 2021 puis plus tard sur PC.

https://www.gematsu.com/2020/10/young-souls-launches-first-for-stadia-in-2021-later-for-pc
    posted the 10/22/2020 at 05:18 PM by guiguif
