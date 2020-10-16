« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
264
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
123
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3367
visites since opening : 4533705
nicolasgourry > blog
DEEMO -Reborn- aussi sur Switch


Deemo -Reborn- arriverait sur Switch d'après la classification Coréen.
Le jeu est disponible sur PC/PS4


Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfK8BQQOOzY&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/16/2020 at 12:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre