Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 4614
visites since opening : 6047884
Cris Tales: Opening + Sortie PS5/SX
Cris Tales, le RPG 2D sortira le 17 Novembre sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et PC. On apprend qu'une version PS5/SX est prevue.
On rappelle aussi qu'une demo est dispo sur Steam.



    posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:20 PM by guiguif
    rbz posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:25 PM
    passé le trailer d'annonce, la démo m'avais très rapidement refroidis.
    trop mollasson et pas forcément accrocheur de par son visuel et son gp. il me fait penser a child of light dans une certaine mesure que j'avais déja trouvé pas bien ouf
    famimax posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:29 PM
    Ouais j'avais adoré le trailer l'an dernier (et 12 Minutes et surtout Sable il sont passés ou ?), tant mieux qu'ils le sortent aussi sur PS5 / XSX ça fait un jeu que j'attends sur ces consoles
