Mercredi 10 juin

Jeudi 11 juin

Vendredi 12 juin

Samedi 13 juin

Dimanche 14 juin

Lundi 15 juin

Mardi 16 juin

Jeudi 18 juin

Mercredi 24 juin

Jeudi 25 juin

JVC

Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Doom Eternal par Xamide (21h)IGN Expo #1 (à partir de 22h45): le premier, édité par Merge Games, est présenté comme "le retour d’un classique". Le deuxième est un nouveau jeu du label indépendant Fabraz (Slime-San). Le troisième est issu de la collaboration entre Funcom et The OutsidersTrailers : Beyond Blue (E-Line Media), Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios), Dual Universe (Novaquark), Pathfinder Kingmaker (Deep Silver), Voidtrain (Nearga), Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver), Werewolf : The Apocalypse (Nacon)Gameplay : GTFO (10 Chambers Collective), Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry), Observer System Redux (Bloober Team), Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction), Yakuza : Like a Dragon (Sega)Previews : DLC Borderlands 3 : Prime de Sang (Gearbox) et The Waylanders (Gato Studio), avec l'annonce d'une date de sortie pour ce dernier.Interview de David Hayter, la voix de Solid Snake, autour de la licence Metal Gear.Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Titanfall 2 par Bryonato (21h30)IGN Expo #2 (à partir de 23h15): l'un est édité par Merge Games, l'autre par un éditeur non préciséTrailers : Stronghold : Warlords (Firefly Studios), XIII (Microids)Gameplay : Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games), Iron Oath (Humble Bundle), Samurai Jack : Battle Through Time (Soleil Games), Spellbreak (Proletariat Inc)GameScoop! LIVE (21h)Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Bloodborne par heyZeusHeresToast (22h)IGN Expo #3 (à partir de 23h50)Trailers : 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim (SEGA/Atlus), Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games), Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works), Phantasy Star Online 2 (SEGA), Ranch Simulator (Excalibur Studios)Gameplay : Chicken Police (THQ), Hardspace Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive), Skater XL (Easy Day Studios), Total War Troy (Creative Assembly), Warhammer 40K : Mechanicus (Kasedo Games)Previews : Blue Fire (Graffiti Games)Interview de Brian Fargo (inXile Entertainment) pour parler de la fondation de Blizzard et de Wasteland 3Streams partenaires : PC Gaming Show et Showcase The Guerrilla Collective (jour 1)Stream partenaire : Showcase The Guerrilla Collective (jour 2)Stream partenaire : Showcase The Guerrilla Collective (jour 3)Stream caritatif : speedrun de Portal 2 par CantEven (20h30)IGN Expo #4 (à partir de 21h30)Trailers : Humble Indies Showcase, Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment), Vigor (Bohemia Interactive)Gameplay : Corepunk (Artificatl Core), Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic), Fight Crab (PLAYISM), Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller), Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13), Recompile (Phigames), New World (Amazon Game Studios), Shing! (Mass Creation), Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures), Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco), Bob l'Eponge : Bataille pour Bikini Bottom : Réhydraté (THQ Nordic)Interview de Tony Hawk sur l'origine de Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Bob l'Eponge : Bataille pour Bikini Bottom par Rubbertoe64Stream partenaire : Upload VR Showcase (18h)Stream caritatif : speedrun de Super Mario 64 par Biinny (19h) puis un "Celebrity Tours" sur Animal Crossing New Horizons (20h), animé par Gary Whitta. Sur la liste des invités, on retrouve Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrel Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson (Game Grumps).Trailers : The Falconeer (Wired Productions), Drake Hollow (The Molasses Flood)Gameplay : roadmap de Fallout 76 (Bethesda), Remnant from the Ashes (Gunfire Games)Interviews : Chris Avellone, scénariste de Fallout : New Vegas et Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, concernant les ingrédients qui font un bon RPG. John Romero (créateur de Doom) et sa femme Brenda (Game Designer d'Empire of Sin) parleront ensuite des RPG et shooters en 2020.Stream éditeur : EA Play (1h du matin)Stream caritatuf : speedrun de Sekiro par LilAggyStream éditeur : Marvel's Avengers War Table (Square Enix)Trailers : Cartel Tycoon, Dreamccaper (Afterburner Studios), Shadow Arena (New Hero), Sherlock Holmes Chapter OneGameplay : Biomutant (THQ Nordic), et un jeu non annoncéStream caritatif sur The Witcher 3Stream éditeur : Night City Wire dédié à Cyberpunk 2077Gameplay : Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment), avec une interview de Max SchaeferInterview de Marcin Blacha, scénariste principal de The Witcher 3 et Cyberpunk 2077, sur les choix et conséquences dans la saga The Witcher