Mercredi 10 juin
Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Doom Eternal par Xamide (21h)
IGN Expo #1 (à partir de 22h45)
Annonce de trois nouveaux jeux
: le premier, édité par Merge Games, est présenté comme "le retour d’un classique". Le deuxième est un nouveau jeu du label indépendant Fabraz (Slime-San). Le troisième est issu de la collaboration entre Funcom et The Outsiders
Trailers : Beyond Blue (E-Line Media), Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios), Dual Universe (Novaquark), Pathfinder Kingmaker (Deep Silver), Voidtrain (Nearga), Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver), Werewolf : The Apocalypse (Nacon)
Gameplay : GTFO (10 Chambers Collective), Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry), Observer System Redux (Bloober Team), Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction), Yakuza : Like a Dragon (Sega)
Previews : DLC Borderlands 3 : Prime de Sang (Gearbox) et The Waylanders (Gato Studio), avec l'annonce d'une date de sortie pour ce dernier.
Interview de David Hayter, la voix de Solid Snake, autour de la licence Metal Gear.
Jeudi 11 juin
Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Titanfall 2 par Bryonato (21h30)
IGN Expo #2 (à partir de 23h15)
Annonce de deux nouveaux jeux
: l'un est édité par Merge Games, l'autre par un éditeur non précisé
Trailers : Stronghold : Warlords (Firefly Studios), XIII (Microids)
Gameplay : Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games), Iron Oath (Humble Bundle), Samurai Jack : Battle Through Time (Soleil Games), Spellbreak (Proletariat Inc)
Vendredi 12 juin
GameScoop! LIVE (21h)
Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Bloodborne par heyZeusHeresToast (22h)
IGN Expo #3 (à partir de 23h50)
Trailers : 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim (SEGA/Atlus), Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games), Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works), Phantasy Star Online 2 (SEGA), Ranch Simulator (Excalibur Studios)
Gameplay : Chicken Police (THQ), Hardspace Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive), Skater XL (Easy Day Studios), Total War Troy (Creative Assembly), Warhammer 40K : Mechanicus (Kasedo Games)
Previews : Blue Fire (Graffiti Games)
Interview de Brian Fargo (inXile Entertainment) pour parler de la fondation de Blizzard et de Wasteland 3
Samedi 13 juin
Streams partenaires : PC Gaming Show et Showcase The Guerrilla Collective (jour 1)
Dimanche 14 juin
Stream partenaire : Showcase The Guerrilla Collective (jour 2)
Lundi 15 juin
Stream partenaire : Showcase The Guerrilla Collective (jour 3)
Stream caritatif : speedrun de Portal 2 par CantEven (20h30)
IGN Expo #4 (à partir de 21h30)
Annonce d'un nouveau jeu
Trailers : Humble Indies Showcase, Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment), Vigor (Bohemia Interactive)
Gameplay : Corepunk (Artificatl Core), Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic), Fight Crab (PLAYISM), Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller), Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13), Recompile (Phigames), New World (Amazon Game Studios), Shing! (Mass Creation), Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures), Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco), Bob l'Eponge : Bataille pour Bikini Bottom : Réhydraté (THQ Nordic)
Interview de Tony Hawk sur l'origine de Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Stream caritatif : speedrun sur Bob l'Eponge : Bataille pour Bikini Bottom par Rubbertoe64
Mardi 16 juin
Stream partenaire : Upload VR Showcase (18h)
Stream caritatif : speedrun de Super Mario 64 par Biinny (19h) puis un "Celebrity Tours" sur Animal Crossing New Horizons (20h), animé par Gary Whitta. Sur la liste des invités, on retrouve Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrel Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson (Game Grumps).
Jeudi 18 juin
Trailers : The Falconeer (Wired Productions), Drake Hollow (The Molasses Flood)
Gameplay : roadmap de Fallout 76 (Bethesda), Remnant from the Ashes (Gunfire Games)
Interviews : Chris Avellone, scénariste de Fallout : New Vegas et Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, concernant les ingrédients qui font un bon RPG. John Romero (créateur de Doom) et sa femme Brenda (Game Designer d'Empire of Sin) parleront ensuite des RPG et shooters en 2020.
Stream éditeur : EA Play (1h du matin)
Mercredi 24 juin
Stream caritatuf : speedrun de Sekiro par LilAggy
Stream éditeur : Marvel's Avengers War Table (Square Enix)
Annonce d'un nouveau jeu
Trailers : Cartel Tycoon, Dreamccaper (Afterburner Studios), Shadow Arena (New Hero), Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
Gameplay : Biomutant (THQ Nordic), et un jeu non annoncé
Jeudi 25 juin
Stream caritatif sur The Witcher 3
Stream éditeur : Night City Wire dédié à Cyberpunk 2077
Gameplay : Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment), avec une interview de Max Schaefer
Interview de Marcin Blacha, scénariste principal de The Witcher 3 et Cyberpunk 2077, sur les choix et conséquences dans la saga The Witcher
