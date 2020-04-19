profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4594
visites since opening : 5972495
Metal Max Xeno Reborn: Nouveau trailer
Le demak...remake de Metal Max Xeno sortie en 2018 (oui oui) sur PS4 et Vita revient dans un nouveau trailer.
Le jeu sortira sur PS4 et Switch le 9 Juin prochain au Japon.



