[PS4/PS5] Quantum Error / Teaser


Par le développeur de Kings of Lorn : The Fall of Ebris.

Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=9&v=2Vf9l4Jk2OQ&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 03/28/2020 at 09:18 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    koolshin posted the 03/28/2020 at 10:29 AM
    m a l air sympatoch celui ci
    contra posted the 03/28/2020 at 11:24 AM
    Je me méfie toujours un peu de ce genre de trailer millimétré mais l’ambiance est très cool, entre Alien Isolation et FEAR.
