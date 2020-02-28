« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 2996
visites since opening : 3853567
nicolasgourry > blog
JeanBaptisteShow / 10 Jeux originaux & indépendants pour 2020

12 minutes
SpiritFarer
The Last Spell
The Pathless
Songs of Conquest
Starmancer
Iron Harvest
Baldur's Gate 3
Mount & Blade 2
Industries of Titan.
(Bonus : Ori and the will of the wisps / Kerbal space program 2 / Oddworld Soulstorm)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dxw5p5ux34k
    posted the 02/28/2020 at 11:51 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    regis77 posted the 02/28/2020 at 12:00 PM
    The Jean Baptiste SHOOOOOW
    slad posted the 02/28/2020 at 12:50 PM
    Je suivais déjà The Last Spell et Songs of Conquest mais Industries of Titan fait rêver aussi!
    kevisiano posted the 02/28/2020 at 03:15 PM
    12 Minutes et The Pathless de sa vidéo.

    Sinon Haven, Ori 2 (soon )aussi
