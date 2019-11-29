profile
PS4: Une magnifique pub japonaise
Petite pub japonaise animée reprenant les jeux sortis dernièrement et ceux a venir.

    posted the 11/29/2019 at 02:23 PM by guiguif
    misterpixel posted the 11/29/2019 at 02:56 PM
    Ils avaient déjà fait ça, c'est classe
    axlenz posted the 11/29/2019 at 02:58 PM
    Ah ouais c'est beau quand même
