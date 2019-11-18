.Coco l'asticot.
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Cette saga quand meme..
Alors votre petit préferé parmi ces Mgs? je me les refais (enfin surtout le 3 )grace au Gpass ( sauf le 4 bien sure ).





Résumé de la Saga :


Cette scene :
    posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:01 PM by kurosama
    comments (15)
    misterpixel posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:03 PM
    MGS3 >>
    monz666 posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:09 PM
    MGS 4 > MGS 2 > MGS 1 > MGS 3
    biboys posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:11 PM
    Mgs3>>1>>>2>>4>>
    5
    monz666 posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:12 PM
    Ah oui j'ai oublié le 5 que je met loin derrière les 4 autres
    torotoro59 posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:13 PM
    1&3 surtout pour moi 4,5,2 ensuite.
    kalas28 posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:24 PM
    le 1 les autres sont pas aussi puissant que lui à l'époque.
    shinz0 posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:28 PM
    MGS 1 > MGS 4 > MGS 3 > MGS 2

    MGS 5 jamais eu le courage de le finir, j'étais bloqué
    ducknsexe posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:33 PM
    MGS1 et MGS3
    edarn posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:33 PM
    Aimé le 1 et le 5.
    Le 2, pas fini. (ça parlait trop)
    Le 4, je l'ai trouvé super moyen.
    leonr4 posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:37 PM
    MGS 1/2/3 > MGS 4/5.
    jenicris posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:39 PM
    MGS3>MGS1>MGS2>MGS4>MGS5
    ostream posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:48 PM
    Je retiens le 1 et le 3 aussi à la rigueur, le reste ça m'a pas marqué.
    kabuki posted the 11/18/2019 at 02:02 PM
    Elle manque tellement cette serie
    fablus posted the 11/18/2019 at 02:05 PM
    MGS 1 > MGS 3 > MGS 2 > MGS 4 > MGS 5 > MGS Peace Walker
    5120x2880 posted the 11/18/2019 at 02:28 PM
    5 1 2 3 4
