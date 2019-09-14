profile
Jeux Vidéo
guiguif
guiguif
Katanakami, un Spin-off de The Way of the Samurai annoncé


Spike Chunsoft annoncé Katanakami, un spin off de The Way of the Samurai.
Ce sera un A-RPG en vue du dessus.
Prevue pour debut 2020 en boite et demat.



    posted the 09/14/2019 at 10:39 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    hyoga57 posted the 09/14/2019 at 10:45 AM
    Momotaros
