PlayStation Powa !
profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
predagogue
16
Likes
Likers
predagogue
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 39
visites since opening : 65027
predagogue > blog
[RUMEUR] PlayStation V : Premier design de la console ?
cet article est en cours d'écriture




source : https://nl.letsgodigital.org/uploads/2019/08/nieuwe-console.jpg
le believe sans fin et sans fond
    tags : ui
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:00 PM by predagogue
    comments (13)
    shinz0 posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:02 PM
    C'est le design du kit de développement je crois
    furtifdor posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:02 PM
    J'aime bien les design atypique mais alors la j'y crois pas du tout!

    Le nid à poussière! Après c'est surement un dev kit ou un proto!
    kamina posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:04 PM
    Comme d'hab on va avoir le droit à des trucs de fou futuriste et finalement ça restera assez classique. Et tant mieux, je préfère avoir quelque chose ressemblant à une box, c'est plus joli dans le salon.
    nospeudo posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:05 PM
    Tu force a mort vieux troll velu !
    denton posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:08 PM
    Les vieux fakes qui vont pululer avec des design futuristes à gerber pour se retrouver avec un clones dun lecteur dvd
    gat posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:09 PM
    Y'a cette rumeur qui circule aussi.
    predagogue posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:09 PM
    nospeudo mais qui êtes vous monsieur
    misterpixel posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:10 PM
    nospeudo posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:11 PM
    predagogue Je ne le sais pas moi même
    Et vous cher monsieur qui êtes vous ?
    axlenz posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:14 PM
    gat
    zephon posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:19 PM
    De la merde ce fake
    sora78 posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:30 PM
    ça ressemble à rien.

    Je pense que Sony vont garder un design de console assez similaire à la PS4 fat et qu'on pourra tenir debout ou allongée.
    killia posted the 08/20/2019 at 11:41 PM
    cet article est en cours d'écriture

    Cette escroquerie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre