Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Top France / Semaine 20 / 2019


1) Rage 2 (PS4) / New
2) Call of Duty : Black Ops 4 (PS4) / Retour
3) A Plague Tale : Innocence (PS4) / New
4) Days Gone (PS4) / -3
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2


S.E.L.L.
    posted the 05/27/2019 at 09:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    nakata posted the 05/27/2019 at 09:26 PM
    Call of ? Why ? Il est offert avec les miels pops ?
    xenofamicom posted the 05/27/2019 at 09:26 PM
    ça faisait longtemps un top sans les éternels titres switch.

    (j'ai raté un truc mais c'est quoi qui explique le retour de COD BO4?)
    shincloud posted the 05/27/2019 at 09:31 PM
    nakata xenofamicom Promo 30euro il me semble
    link1983 posted the 05/27/2019 at 09:56 PM
    Jolie la 3ème place pour : A Plague Tale : Innocence.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/27/2019 at 10:01 PM
    Rage 2, pas mal
    nakata posted the 05/27/2019 at 10:14 PM
    shincloud ah ok merci. C’est trop cher quand même
    axlenz posted the 05/27/2019 at 10:36 PM
    Mérité pour A plague Tale

    Par contre ça fait longtemps j'ai vu autant de bleu dans le top Fr
