River City Girls : Une future collaboration intéressante ?



Arc System Works
Éditeur et développeur de la licence : Guilty Gear

WayForward
Éditeur et développeur de la licence : Shantae

https://www.grac.or.kr/Statistics/Popup/Pop_StatisticsDetails.aspx?76bbc7265320ba804cb505d78908e6d7a6c813a6a053e8e5ec12581d53453bb0

Si nous connaissons pas encore les plateformes concerné, avec cette fiche, nous pouvons penser qu'une version Switch est possible en plus de la version PC (qui est confirmé).


PS : Gamekult parle d'une résurgence de la licence Kunio-kun (River City), mais version féminine.
    posted the 05/04/2019 at 07:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    zabuza posted the 05/04/2019 at 07:57 AM
    Wayforward font de la bonne 2D et river city est pas mal
    hyoga57 posted the 05/04/2019 at 08:00 AM
    Probablement sur la totalité des supports actuels...
    zekk posted the 05/04/2019 at 08:03 AM
    hyoga57 +1
