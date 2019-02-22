profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
Square-Enix devoile enfin son " Last Idea "
Apres Final Fantasy, on attendait tous de savoir ce que serait ce fameux Last Idea deposé il y a peu... et bien ça sera un projet smartphone, un “treasure hunting RPG”, avec un chara design bien kawaii evidement quoi d'autre ?

Ptit teaser sans rien

    posted the 02/22/2019 at 04:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    kikoo31 posted the 02/22/2019 at 04:48 PM
    Encore de la japoniaiserie pour otaku
    zekura posted the 02/22/2019 at 05:09 PM
    PLS TOTAL
    idd posted the 02/22/2019 at 06:12 PM
    on dépensera moins on sera plus riche, "Square-Enix supporte les Gilets Jaunes"
    joker54 posted the 02/22/2019 at 06:17 PM
    Square-Enix cette génération
    frionel posted the 02/22/2019 at 06:20 PM
    Mais quel bordel, c'est hallucinant et pathétique.
    kefkapalazzo posted the 02/22/2019 at 07:02 PM
    Mouais, attendre un grand jeu de Square Enix, c'est comme attendre un Indiana Jones de la trempe de La Dernière Croisade de la part de Spielberg, c'est fini tout ça.
    kuroni posted the 02/22/2019 at 07:43 PM
    De la merde. Comme prévu.
    niouininon posted the 02/22/2019 at 08:12 PM
    Prochain jeu : The Last Game
    Vu les merdes continues que sort Square-enix depuis des années, franchement ça n'est plus très loin !
    Pendant ce temps, Sakaguchi passe sa vie à voyager entre Tokyo et Hawaii, et à faire du Terra Battle (une autre semi-daube..) au lieu de nous pondre la suite de Lost Odyssey ^^
    cristaleus posted the 02/22/2019 at 08:32 PM
    J'ai pas l'impression que vous soyez les cibles de cette annonce, tout est en japonais donc votre avis n'a aucune valeur à leurs yeux. A chaque marché ses goûts et son cœur de cible.
    akiru posted the 02/23/2019 at 03:12 AM
    niouininon Ah ouai Terra Battle une semi daube. Et vous voulez qu'on vous prenne au sérieux ?
