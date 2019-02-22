accueil
Who likes this ?
Square-Enix devoile enfin son " Last Idea "
Apres Final Fantasy, on attendait tous de savoir ce que serait ce fameux Last Idea deposé il y a peu... et bien ça sera un projet smartphone, un “treasure hunting RPG”, avec un chara design bien kawaii evidement quoi d'autre ?
Ptit teaser sans rien
posted the 02/22/2019 at 04:36 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (10)
10
)
kikoo31
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 04:48 PM
Encore de la japoniaiserie pour otaku
zekura
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 05:09 PM
PLS TOTAL
idd
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 06:12 PM
on dépensera moins on sera plus riche, "Square-Enix supporte les Gilets Jaunes"
joker54
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 06:17 PM
Square-Enix cette génération
frionel
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 06:20 PM
Mais quel bordel, c'est hallucinant et pathétique.
kefkapalazzo
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 07:02 PM
Mouais, attendre un grand jeu de Square Enix, c'est comme attendre un Indiana Jones de la trempe de La Dernière Croisade de la part de Spielberg, c'est fini tout ça.
kuroni
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 07:43 PM
De la merde. Comme prévu.
niouininon
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 08:12 PM
Prochain jeu : The Last Game
Vu les merdes continues que sort Square-enix depuis des années, franchement ça n'est plus très loin !
Pendant ce temps, Sakaguchi passe sa vie à voyager entre Tokyo et Hawaii, et à faire du Terra Battle (une autre semi-daube..) au lieu de nous pondre la suite de Lost Odyssey ^^
cristaleus
posted
the 02/22/2019 at 08:32 PM
J'ai pas l'impression que vous soyez les cibles de cette annonce, tout est en japonais donc votre avis n'a aucune valeur à leurs yeux. A chaque marché ses goûts et son cœur de cible.
akiru
posted
the 02/23/2019 at 03:12 AM
niouininon
Ah ouai Terra Battle une semi daube. Et vous voulez qu'on vous prenne au sérieux ?
