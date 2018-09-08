profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
articles : 4290
visites since opening : 5093607
guiguif > blog
Arc System Works et Swery annoncent The Missing
ASW et Swery annoncent The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories, un nouveau d'action/aventure qui sortira sur consoles et PC d'ici la fin de l'année.








    posted the 08/09/2018 at 09:50 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    zabuza posted the 08/09/2018 at 10:17 PM
    Un arc rise fantasia non un jour?
    mikazaki posted the 08/10/2018 at 06:32 AM
    zabuza
    zekk posted the 08/10/2018 at 07:15 AM
    zabuza il faudrait voir qui a la licence, parce qu il me semble que les deux studios responsable du jeu ont disparu
    zabuza posted the 08/10/2018 at 08:16 AM
    zekk ah merde je viens de vérifié et je sais pas pourquoi je pensais que c'était arc système works qui développait arc rise fantasia mais rien avoir.

    A mon avis c'est Marvelous qui doit tenir les droits.
    zekk posted the 08/10/2018 at 08:28 AM
    zabuza oui, malheureusement ils ne sont pas très ambitieux. Pourtant vu le manque de qualité des grosses séries de Arpg ces dernières années, ils auraient pu se faire un succès certain
