Titre: The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (Extension) Développeur(s) - Éditeur: ZeniMax Online Studios - Bethesda Softworks Genre: MMORPG Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Teravision Games - Good Shepherd Entertainment Genre: Survival Horror Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Derik D.F Genre: Plateformes - Action - Indé Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Pinball M - Texas Chainsaw Massacre Pinball (Extension) Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Zen Studios Genre: Flipper Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Construction Simulator - Stadium Expansion (Extension) Développeur(s) - Éditeur: astragon Entertainment Genre: Simulation Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Les Schtroumpfs: Village Party Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Balio Studio - Microids Genre: Party Game Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Physique et dématérialisé
Titre: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Ubisoft Genre: Action - Aventure Plateforme(s):iOS (iPhone 15 Pro et Pro Max) Déjà disponible sur:PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Tour de France 2024 Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Cyanide Studio - Nacon Genre: Simulation - Sport Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Physique et dématérialisé
Titre: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Team Maniax - ATLUS Genre: Action - RPG Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Switch Format: Physique et dématérialisé
Titre: Warhammer 40 -000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption (Extension) Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Auroch Digital - Focus Entertainment Genre: Action - FPS Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Glyphs of Gitzan Développeur(s) - Éditeur: doublemizzlee - Eastasiasoft Genre: Occasionnel - Indépendant Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Extension) Développeur(s) - Éditeur: FromSoftware - Bandai Namco Genre: Action - Aventure - RPG Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Times & Galaxy Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Copychaser Games - Fellow Traveller Genre: Aventure - Indépendant - RPG Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: WWE 2K24 DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack (Extension) Développeur(s) - Éditeur: 2K Sports - 2K Genre: Simulation - Sport Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Go Go Jump!!! Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Manning Media Genre: Action - Occasionnel - Indépendant Plateforme(s):PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Dématérialisé
Titre: Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports Développeur(s) - Éditeur: nfinigon S.L. - Outright Games Ltd. Genre: Action - Aventure - Sport Plateforme(s):PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series Format: Physique et dématérialisé
73 jeux (incluant 8 early access) et 9 extensions sont ici listés pour le moment.
Je vous souhaite à tous un bon mois de juin !
En dehors du Elden Ring Dlc, je vais peut être tenter le Mushoku Tensei sur Switch