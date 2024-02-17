profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Les sorties du mois
Les sorties du mois
bourbon
02/17/2024
05/31/2024
Découvrez chaque mois les jeux à venir !
Les sorties du mois de juin 2024
2024
••• 1er juin •••




Titre: Call of Myth
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Kadath studio
Genre: Indépendant - MMO - Stratégie
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 3 juin •••



Titre: The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: ZeniMax Online Studios - Bethesda Softworks
Genre: MMORPG
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 4 juin •••



Titre: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Teravision Games - Good Shepherd Entertainment
Genre: Survival Horror
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Star Wars: Hunters
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Zynga
Genre: Action
Plateforme(s): iOS - Android - Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Destiny 2: La forme finale
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Bungie
Genre: Action - FPS
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Downward Enhanced
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Caracal Games - Plug In Digital
Genre: Plateformes - Aventure
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Rolling Hills
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Humble Games
Genre: Simulation - Indé
Plateforme(s): PC - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 5 juin •••



Titre: Democracy 4
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Positech Games
Genre: Stratégie
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 4 - Switch - Xbox One
Déjà disponible sur: PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Derik D.F
Genre: Plateformes - Action - Indé
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: The Ancients (Early Access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Camlann Games - Gorilla SoftWorks
Genre: Survie
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 6 juin •••



Titre: Pinball M - Texas Chainsaw Massacre Pinball (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Zen Studios
Genre: Flipper
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Construction Simulator - Stadium Expansion (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: astragon Entertainment
Genre: Simulation
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: DETECTIVE - Minerva case
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: k148 Game Studio - Jandusoft
Genre: Aventure - Indé
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Les Schtroumpfs: Village Party
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Balio Studio - Microids
Genre: Party Game
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: A Twisted Path to Renown (Early Access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Game-Labs
Genre: Action
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Ubisoft
Genre: Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s): iOS (iPhone 15 Pro et Pro Max)
Déjà disponible sur: PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Pro Cycling Manager 2024
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Cyanide Studio - Nacon
Genre: Simulation
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Chornobyl Liquidators Simulator
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Live Motion Games - Frozen Way
Genre: Simulation - RPG - Indé
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Autopsy Simulator
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Woodland Games - Team17
Genre: Simulation - Horreur
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Tour de France 2024
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Cyanide Studio - Nacon
Genre: Simulation - Sport
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Blockbuster Inc.
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Super Sly Fox - Ancient Forge
Genre: Simulation - Gestion
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 7 juin •••



Titre: TEVI
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: CreSpirit / GemaYue / Ein Lee - CreSpirit / Neverland Entertainment
Genre(s): Action - Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5Nintendo Switch
Format: Physique

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre: Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Limited Run Games
Genre: Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format: Physique

Trailer




Titre: Star Stuff
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Ánimo Games Studio - Astra Logical
Genre: Aventure - Casual
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Dragon Is Dead (Early Access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: TeamSuneat - PM Studios
Genre: Action - RPG - Indé
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Empires of the Undergrowth
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Slug Disco - Hooded Horse
Genre: Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer

••• 8 juin •••



Titre: Seed of Life
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: MadLight - Leonardo Interactive
Genre(s): Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format: Physique

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 11 juin •••



Titre: Slime Rancher 2 (Early Access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Monomi Park
Genre: Action - Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5 - PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Konami - Limited Run Games
Genre: Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: V Rising
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Stunlock Studios
Genre: Action - Aventure - MMO
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5 - PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 12 juin •••



Titre: Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Sinomod Studios - Eastasiasoft Limited
Genre: Sport - Indé
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 13 juin •••



Titre: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Square Enix
Genre: Action RPG
Plateforme(s): PC (Steam)
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Square Enix
Genre: Action RPG
Plateforme(s): PC (Steam)
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Kingdom Hearts III
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Square Enix
Genre: Action RPG
Plateforme(s): PC (Steam)
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: DNF Duel - Nen Master (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Arc System Works - NEXON
Genre: Combat
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Deep Rock Galactic - Order of the Deep Pack (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Ghost Ship Games - Coffee Stain Publishing
Genre: Action
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre: Taskmaster VR
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Scallywag Arcade - Draw & Code
Genre: Action - Simulation - Indé
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 14 juin •••



Titre: Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Peanut Button
Genre(s): Aventure
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5 – PSVR2
Format: Physique

Trailer - Gameplay





Titre: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Team Maniax - ATLUS
Genre: Action - RPG
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Switch
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Monster Hunter Stories
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Capcom
Genre: RPG
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Capcom
Genre: RPG
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 4
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Magical Drop VI
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Storm Trident - Forever Entertainment
Genre: Puzzle
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: SunnySide
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: RainyGames - Merge Games
Genre: RPG - Simulation - Indé
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 18 juin •••




Titre: Still Wakes the Deep
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: The Chinese Room
Genre: Action - Aventure - Thriller
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: #BLUD
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Exit 73 Studios - Humble Games
Genre: Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Format

Trailer





Titre: Warhammer 40 -000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Auroch Digital - Focus Entertainment
Genre: Action - FPS
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Crime Boss: Rockay City
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Ingame Studios - 505 Games
Genre: Action - Aventure - FPS
Plateforme(s): PC (Steam)
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 19 juin •••




Titre: Glyphs of Gitzan
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: doublemizzlee - Eastasiasoft
Genre: Occasionnel - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Omega Warp
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Cian Games
Genre: Action - Aventure - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Republic of Pirates
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Crazy Goat Games - PQube
Genre: Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Sandwalkers (Early access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Goblinz Studiô- Goblinz Publishing - H2 Interactive
Genre: RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 20 juin •••




Titre: The End of You
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Memory of God
Genre: Aventure - RPG - Simulation - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: LANCARSE Ltd. - Bushiroad Inc.
Genre: Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Steel Wool Studios - ScottGames
Genre: Indépendant - Simulation
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: City Transport Simulator: Tram (Early Access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: ViewApp - Dovetail Games
Genre: Simulation
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Drug Dealer Simulator 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Bytesrunners - Movie Games S.A.
Genre: Action - Aventure - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Dicefolk
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: LEAP Game Studios - Tiny Ghoul - Good Shepherd Entertainment
Genre: Stratégie - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Rusted Moss
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Faxdoc - Happysquared - sunnydaze - PLAYISM
Genre: Action - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Darkstar One
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Ascaron Entertainment - Strategy First
Genre: Action
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: ASKA (Early Access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Sand Sailor Studio - Thunderful Publishing
Genre: Action - Aventure - Simulation - MMO
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Shatterproof Games
Genre: Aventure - Indépendant - RPG
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Bohemia Interactive
Genre: Aventure
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Scars of Mars
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: ACQUIRE Corp.
Genre: Action - RPG
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 21 juin •••




Titre: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: FromSoftware - Bandai Namco
Genre: Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Times & Galaxy
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Copychaser Games - Fellow Traveller
Genre: Aventure - Indépendant - RPG
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Pizza Bear Games
Genre: Action - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 24 juin •••




Titre: Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Paradox Development Studio - Paradox Interactive
Genre:
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Uncover the Smoking Gun
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: ReLU Games
Genre: Aventure - Indépendant - Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 25 juin •••




Titre: Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Sega
Genre: Arcade - Plateformes
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 26 juin •••




Titre: WWE 2K24 DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: 2K Sports - 2K
Genre: Simulation - Sport
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

[url=]Trailer[/url]





Titre: Go Go Jump!!!
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Manning Media
Genre: Action - Occasionnel - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 27 juin •••




Titre: Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: THQ Nordic
Genre: RPG
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Fort Boyard: Les Défis du Père Fouras
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Breakfirst - Microids
Genre: Party Game
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 5 - Switch
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: NeoSprint
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Atari
Genre: Arcade - Course
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Nintendo
Genre: Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Blacksad: Under the Skin
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Pendylo Studios - YS Interactive - Microids
Genre: Aventure
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Tchia
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Aweceb - Kepler Interactive
Genre: Action - Aventure - Indépendant
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Radiant Tale: Fanfare!
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Aksys Games
Genre: Aventure
Plateforme(s): Switch
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 28 juin •••




Titre: SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Genre: Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s): PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Colonies of The Remnant
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Cat Soul Studios
Genre: Action - Simulation
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Super Battle Polycars (Early Access)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: Yooper Game Studios LLC
Genre: Action - Indépendant - Course - Simulation
Plateforme(s): PC
Format: Dématérialisé

Trailer





Titre: Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
Développeur(s) - Éditeur: nfinigon S.L. - Outright Games Ltd.
Genre: Action - Aventure - Sport
Plateforme(s): PC - PlayStation 4 - PlayStation 5 - Switch - Xbox One - Xbox Series
Format: Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    newtechnix, saram, masharu
    posted the 05/31/2024 at 02:35 PM by bourbon
    comments (5)
    saram posted the 05/31/2024 at 02:41 PM
    Ce sera Luigi's Mansion 2 pour moi.
    bourbon posted the 05/31/2024 at 02:42 PM
    J'ai eu quelques problèmes personnels au cours du mois, d'où la publication relativement tardive de l'article... Désolé pour ça.

    73 jeux (incluant 8 early access) et 9 extensions sont ici listés pour le moment.

    Je vous souhaite à tous un bon mois de juin !
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/31/2024 at 02:51 PM
    bourbon c'est pas plus mal, car tu as toujours des jeux (souvent des indés) qui se rajoutent jusqu’à la fin du mois, pour le mois prochain, d'ailleurs, je pense qu'il y aura probablement d'autres jeux qui vont arriver en juin, vu que début juin il y a plein de "Show" de différent éditeur et constructeur.
    volran posted the 05/31/2024 at 03:00 PM
    Merci Bourbon, comme d'habitude tu fais un très bon boulot pour référencer toutes les sorties mensuelles !

    En dehors du Elden Ring Dlc, je vais peut être tenter le Mushoku Tensei sur Switch
    lefab88 posted the 05/31/2024 at 03:07 PM
    super boulot merci pour les infos.
