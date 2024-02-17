profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Les sorties du mois
3
Likes
Likers
name : Les sorties du mois
title :
screen name : sorties
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sorties
official website :
creator : bourbon
creation date : 02/17/2024
last update : 04/24/2024
description : Découvrez chaque mois les jeux à venir !
tags :
articles : 3
visites since opening : 13196
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
all
Les sorties du mois de mai 2024
2024

••• 1er mai •••



Titre : Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : 14 Hours Productions - Astrolabe Games
Genre(s) : RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 2 mai •••



Titre : Foundry (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Channel 3 Entertainment - Paradox Interactive
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Endless Ocean Luminous
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nintendo
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Great Houses of Calderia
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Resistance Games - Firesquid
Genre(s) : RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Triggerheart Exelica
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Cosmo Machia
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Undead Inc.
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Rightsized Games - Team17
Genre(s) : Action - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Abiotic Factor (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Deep Field Games - Playstack
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Surmount: Little Climbers on a Big Adventure
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Jasper Oprel - Indiana-Jonas
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Three Flip Studios
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Touhou Mystia's Izakaya
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : 二色幽紫蝶, Re零同人社
Genre(s) : RPG - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Hexguardian
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Split Second Games - Yogscast Games
Genre(s) : Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : SOWON: The Toy Wonderland
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : PUMPKIM
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : INDIKA
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Odd Meter - 11 Bit Studios
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Sclash
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Bevel bakery - Maximum Entertainment / Abiding Bridge
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : MotoGP 24
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Milestone S.r.l.
Genre(s) : Course - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 3 mai •••



Titre : Tale of Paper Refolded
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Open House Games - Selecta Play
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : House Flipper 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Frozen District - Merge Games
Genre(s) :
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 7 mai •••



Titre : Venture to the Vile
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Studio Cut to Bits - Aniplex Inc.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Plateforme
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Cannibal Tales - Episode 1
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Fantastico Studio
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialise

Trailer




Titre : Heading Out
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Serious Sim - Saber Interactive
Genre(s) : Aventure - Course
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Stellaris: The Machine Age (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Paradox Development Studio - Paradoxe Interactive
Genre(s) : Stratégie - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 8 mai •••



Titre : V Rising
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Stunlock Studios
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Massivement Multijoueur
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Tinto - Paradoxe Interactive
Genre(s) : Stratégie - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 9 mai •••



Titre : Little Kitty, Big City
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Double Dagger Studio
Genre(s) : Aventure - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Animal Well
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Billy Basso - Bigmode
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Amber Studio - Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.
Genre(s) : Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Crow Country
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : SFB Games
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Gift
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Toydium / Million Edge - Toydium, Million Edge, Bushiroad Inc.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT - PQube / Gamera Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Rainbow Cotton
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : KRITZELKRATZ 3000 - ININ
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : 1000xRESIST
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : sunset visitor 斜陽過客 - Fellow Traveller
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : King Arthur: Legion IX
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : NeocoreGames
Genre(s) : RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Poncle
Genre(s) : Action - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Imagine Earth
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Serious Bros.
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : INDIKA
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Odd Meter - 11 Bit Studios
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : CorpoNation: The Sorting Process
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Canteen - Playtonics Friends
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Ships At Sea (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Misc Games
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Autopsy Simulator
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Woodland Games - Team17 Digital Ltd
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 10 mai •••



Titre : Gatekeeper (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Gravity Lagoon - HypeTrain Digital
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Homeworld 3
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Blackbird Interactive - Gearbox Publishing
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : A Space For The Unbound
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Mojiken - Tesura Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Fabledom
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Grenaa Games - Dear Villagers / Doyoyo Games
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Sea of Stars
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Sabotage Studio
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 14 mai •••



Titre : Biomutant
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Experiment 101 - THQ Nordic
Genre(s) : Action - RPG
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Compile Heart - Idea Factory
Genre(s) : RPG
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : The Rogue Prince of Persia (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Evil Empire - Ubisoft
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Braid Anniversary Edition
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Thekla, Inc.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Athenian Rhapsody
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nico Papalia - Top Hat Studios, Inc.
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 15 mai •••



Titre : Mullet Mad Jack
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : HAMMER95 - HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Kingdom of Fallen: The Last Stand
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : DigitalSouls
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 16 mai •••



Titre : Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Sucker Punch Productions / Nixxes Software - PlayStation PC LLC
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Déjà disponible sur : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : MidBoss, LLC. - Chorus Worldwide Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Die by the Blade
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Triple Hill Interactive / Toko Midori Games / Grindstone - Grindstone
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Norland (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Long Jaunt - Hooded Horse
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Simogo - Anapurna Interactive
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Robobeat
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Simon Fredholm - Kwalee
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 17 mai •••



Titre : My Little Pony : Mystère à Hauts-de-Zéphyr
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Drakhar Studios - Outright Games Ltd.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Slave Zero X
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Poppy Works - Ziggurat
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Shotgun King : The Final Checkmate
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : PUNKCAKE Delicieux - Red Art Games
Genre(s) : Action - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 20 mai •••




Titre : World of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm (Extension)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Blizzard Entertainment
Genre(s) : RPG - Massivement Multijoueur
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 21 mai •••



Titre : System Shock Remastered
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nightdive Studios - Prime Matter
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Ninja Theory - Xbox Game Studios
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - Xbox Series
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Gestalt: Steam & Cinder
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Metamorphosis Games - Fireshine Games
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Survival: Fountain of Youth
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Odinsoft Inc. - Twin Sails Interactive / CE-Asia
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Idea Factory / Compile Heart - Idea Factory International
Genre(s) : Action - RPG
Plateforme(s) : Xbox Series - Xbox One
Déjà disponible sur : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Paper Trail
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Newfangled Games
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 22 mai •••



Titre : Harvest Hunt
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Villainous Games Studio - Neonhive Games
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 23 mai •••



Titre : Star Trek: Resurgence
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Dramatic Labs - Bruner House
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC (Steam)
Déjà disponible sur : PC (Epic Games Store) - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format:Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : World of Goo 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : 2D BOY - Tomorrow Corporation
Genre(s) : Aventure - Puzzle
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Crown Wars: The Black Prince
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Artefacts Studio - Nacon
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Morbid: The Lords of Ire
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Still Running - Merge Games
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Hauntii
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Moonloop Games LLC - Firestoke
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : ACQUIRE Corp.
Genre(s) : RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Until Then
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Polychroma Games - Maximum Entertainment
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Songs of Silence (Accès anticipé)
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Chimera Entertainment
Genre(s) : Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Happy Broccoli Games
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Bread and Fred
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : SandCastles Studio - Apogee Entertainment
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Paper Mario : La Porte Millénaire
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Intelligent Systems - Nintendo
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Tennis Manager 2024
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Rebound CG
Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer


••• 24 mai •••



Titre : Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : QLOC / DIMPS -
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Massivement multijoueur
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Déjà disponible sur : PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : SunnySide
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : RainyGames - Merge Games
Genre(s) : Occasionnel - RPG - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : SHINJUKU SOUMEI
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : G-MODE / Plus81 / Nekoday -
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Peanut Button
Genre(s) : Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PSVR2
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Adam Wolfe
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Mad Head Games - Plug In Digital
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Castle of Shikigami 2
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Cosmo Machia / Alfa System - Red Art Games
Genre(s) : Action
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 27 mai •••



Titre : Seed of Life
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : MadLight - Leonardo Interactive
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Déjà disponible sur : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 28 mai •••



Titre : MultiVersus
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Player First Games - Warner Bros. Games
Genre(s) : Action - Free-to-play
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : TEVI
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : CreSpirit / GemaYue / Ein Lee - CreSpirit / Neverland Entertainment
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One
Déjà disponible sur : PC - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Construction Simulator 4
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : astragon Entertainment GmbH
Genre(s) : Simulation
Plateforme(s) : Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android
Format : Physique (Seulement sur Nintendo Switch) et dématérialisé

Trailer




Titre : Spear Song
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Divovision Games
Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG - Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : The Gap
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Label This - Meridiem Games
Genre(s) : Aventure - Occasionnel
Plateforme(s) : PlayStation 5
Format : Physique

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 29 mai •••



Titre : Nine Sols
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : RedCandleGames
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Capes
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Spitfire Interactive - Daedalic Entertainment
Genre(s) : Stratégie
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 30 mai •••



Titre : Tokyo Psychodemic
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co. Ltd. - GRAVITY CO., LTD
Genre(s) : Aventure - SImulation
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Umbraclaw
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : INTI CREATES CO., LTD.
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : SKALD: Against the Black Priory
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : High North Studios AS - Raw Fury
Genre(s) : RPG
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay




Titre : Cozynauts
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : NeoNoir Studios
Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel - Simulation
Plateforme(s) : PC
Format : Dématérialisé

Trailer - Gameplay


••• 31 mai •••



Titre : F1 24
Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Codemasters - Electronic Arts
Genre(s) : Course automobile - Sport
Plateforme(s) : PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch
Format : Physique et dématérialisé

Trailer

    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    shanks, gasmok2, lefab88, toshiro, kevisiano, uram, liberty
    posted the 04/24/2024 at 01:34 PM by bourbon
    comments (8)
    guiguif posted the 04/24/2024 at 01:44 PM
    Merci pour ta dévotion
    gasmok2 posted the 04/24/2024 at 01:45 PM
    Travail de titan à chaque fois, merci pour ces articles

    Par contre quand je vois la quantité astronomique de jeux qui sortent comment ne pas y voir une surproduction.
    Trop de jeux du coup beaucoup passent à la trappe et et tobent dans l'oubli, les studios derrière galèrent malgré des jeux pouvant être de qualité.
    liberty posted the 04/24/2024 at 02:56 PM
    Merci
    thauvinho posted the 04/24/2024 at 02:59 PM
    HellBlade 2 et Ghost Of Tsushima PC pour moi ce mois ci
    uram posted the 04/24/2024 at 03:03 PM
    OMG.
    kevisiano posted the 04/24/2024 at 03:09 PM
    Paper Mario La Porte Milénaire

    Sinon rien sauf Hellblade 2 mais pas de PC
    Je garde un oeil sur Nine Sols
    lefab88 posted the 04/24/2024 at 03:15 PM
    super boulot merci a toi.
    yogfei posted the 04/24/2024 at 03:32 PM
    Merci pour le travail de fou !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo