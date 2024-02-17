Titre : Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Three Flip Studios Genre(s) : Action Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Sclash Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Bevel bakery - Maximum Entertainment / Abiding Bridge Genre(s) : Action Plateforme(s) :PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Déjà disponible sur :PC Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : MotoGP 24 Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Milestone S.r.l. Genre(s) : Course - Simulation Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Titre : Little Kitty, Big City Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Double Dagger Studio Genre(s) : Aventure - Simulation Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Amber Studio - Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Genre(s) : Occasionnel Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Gift Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Toydium / Million Edge - Toydium, Million Edge, Bushiroad Inc. Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Rainbow Cotton Développeur(s) - Éditeur : KRITZELKRATZ 3000 - ININ Genre(s) : Action Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns (Extension) Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Poncle Genre(s) : Action - RPG Plateforme(s) :PC - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Imagine Earth Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Serious Bros. Genre(s) : Simulation - Stratégie Plateforme(s) :PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch Déjà disponible sur :PC - Xbox Series - Xbox One Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : CorpoNation: The Sorting Process Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Canteen - Playtonics Friends Genre(s) : Simulation Plateforme(s) :Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Déjà disponible sur :PC Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Biomutant Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Experiment 101 - THQ Nordic Genre(s) : Action - RPG Plateforme(s) :Nintendo Switch Déjà disponible sur :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Titre : Braid Anniversary Edition Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Thekla, Inc. Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Athenian Rhapsody Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nico Papalia - Top Hat Studios, Inc. Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Sucker Punch Productions / Nixxes Software - PlayStation PC LLC Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC Déjà disponible sur :PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Read Only Memories: Neurodiver Développeur(s) - Éditeur : MidBoss, LLC. - Chorus Worldwide Games Genre(s) : Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Die by the Blade Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Triple Hill Interactive / Toko Midori Games / Grindstone - Grindstone Genre(s) : Action Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : My Little Pony : Mystère à Hauts-de-Zéphyr Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Drakhar Studios - Outright Games Ltd. Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Titre : System Shock Remastered Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Nightdive Studios - Prime Matter Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One Déjà disponible sur :PC Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Titre : Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Idea Factory / Compile Heart - Idea Factory International Genre(s) : Action - RPG Plateforme(s) :Xbox Series - Xbox One Déjà disponible sur :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Paper Trail Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Newfangled Games Genre(s) : Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Star Trek: Resurgence Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Dramatic Labs - Bruner House Genre(s) : Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC (Steam) Déjà disponible sur :PC (Epic Games Store) - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One Format:Dématérialisé
Titre : Crown Wars: The Black Prince Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Artefacts Studio - Nacon Genre(s) : Aventure - RPG - Stratégie Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Titre : Morbid: The Lords of Ire Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Still Running - Merge Games Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Hauntii Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Moonloop Games LLC - Firestoke Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Bread and Fred Développeur(s) - Éditeur : SandCastles Studio - Apogee Entertainment Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel Plateforme(s) :Nintendo Switch Déjà disponible sur :PC Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Développeur(s) - Éditeur : QLOC / DIMPS - Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Massivement multijoueur Plateforme(s) :PlayStation 5 - Xbox Series Déjà disponible sur :PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Titre : Seed of Life Développeur(s) - Éditeur : MadLight - Leonardo Interactive Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - RPG Plateforme(s) :PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Déjà disponible sur :PC Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : MultiVersus Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Player First Games - Warner Bros. Games Genre(s) : Action - Free-to-play Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : TEVI Développeur(s) - Éditeur : CreSpirit / GemaYue / Ein Lee - CreSpirit / Neverland Entertainment Genre(s) : Action - Aventure - Occasionnel Plateforme(s) :PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One Déjà disponible sur :PC - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Construction Simulator 4 Développeur(s) - Éditeur : astragon Entertainment GmbH Genre(s) : Simulation Plateforme(s) :Nintendo Switch - iOS - Android Format : Physique (Seulement sur Nintendo Switch) et dématérialisé
Titre : Capes Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Spitfire Interactive - Daedalic Entertainment Genre(s) : Stratégie Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : Umbraclaw Développeur(s) - Éditeur : INTI CREATES CO., LTD. Genre(s) : Action - Aventure Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Dématérialisé
Titre : F1 24 Développeur(s) - Éditeur : Codemasters - Electronic Arts Genre(s) : Course automobile - Sport Plateforme(s) :PC - PlayStation 5 - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series - Xbox One - Nintendo Switch Format : Physique et dématérialisé
Par contre quand je vois la quantité astronomique de jeux qui sortent comment ne pas y voir une surproduction.
Trop de jeux du coup beaucoup passent à la trappe et et tobent dans l'oubli, les studios derrière galèrent malgré des jeux pouvant être de qualité.
Sinon rien sauf Hellblade 2 mais pas de PC
Je garde un oeil sur Nine Sols