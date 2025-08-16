profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
masharu > blog
OFF - Trailer de lancement (NS1 et Steam)


Le RPG belge culte OFF revient presque 20 ans après dans une version complète avec de nouveaux contenus. La version physique produite par l'éditeur Fangamer arrivera plus tard dans l'année. Disponible dès à présent sur Steam et NS1.
    tags : off
    posted the 08/16/2025 at 08:30 AM by masharu
