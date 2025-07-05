profile
L'histoire d'Ubisoft : la descente aux enfers ?


GG à Cyril pour cette vidéo incroyable !
    posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:21 AM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    cyr posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:58 AM
    Ils on l'intention de porter plusieurs jeux sur switch2, les 2 derniers assassin creed...notamment...

    Je sais pas si c'est une bonne chose....
    keiku posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:58 AM
    Pour moi le déclin d'ubisoft a justement commencer avec leur acensions... quand ils ont commencer les assassin creed et les fps grand publique et ont commencer a perdre justement leur créativité, c'est la période ou je les ai lâcher
