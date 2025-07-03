profile
suzukube
123
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3400
visites since opening : 6604328
suzukube > blog
all
Un jeu Ubisoft sacré meilleur jeu des PEGASES 2025 !
POP The Lost Crown a été sacré meilleur jeu des PEGASES 2025 ! Une belle consécration pour les équipes d'Ubisoft Montpellier, qu'on embrasse de tout cœur !



En plus il tourne trop bien sur ROG ALLY !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/prince-of-persia-the-lost-crown-sacre-meilleur-jeux-aux-pegases-2025/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    yukilin
    posted the 03/07/2025 at 04:47 PM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    bennj posted the 03/07/2025 at 05:03 PM
    Et merci à ubisoft de ne pas avoir Green lighté une suite et d'avoir dissout l'équipe alors que le jeu a eu un succès au moins critique.
    tripy73 posted the 03/07/2025 at 05:14 PM
    Grosse blague cette cérémonie, il suffit de voir les nominés pour comprendre pourquoi il a gagné, d'ailleurs il a aussi eu le titre de jeu au meilleur game design

    Sans parler de Tchia sorti en 2023 qui a gagné la catégorie "Au-delà du jeu vidéo ", encore une fois on passe pour des boulets à l'international avec ce genre d'évènements...
    heracles posted the 03/07/2025 at 05:16 PM
    rogeraf posted the 03/07/2025 at 05:17 PM
    Quelle belle entente pour ces PEGASES 2025
    abookhouseboy posted the 03/07/2025 at 05:39 PM
    J'ai dû chercher sur Google une bonne partie des nominés !
    kadaj68800 posted the 03/07/2025 at 05:44 PM
    les pets gazeux oui....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo