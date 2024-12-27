profile
Stellar Blade
15
Likers
name : Stellar Blade
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Shift Up
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC Playstation 5 -
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
guiguif > blog
all
Naughty Dog X Stellar Blade
Quand Nam Hyoung Taek, Principal character concept designer chez Naughty Dog, dessine Eve de Stellar Blade
(on n'est pas loin des jaquettes américaines de jeux japonais durant l’ère 8/16bits...)

https://x.com/StellarBlade/status/1872392111204769887
    posted the 12/26/2024 at 11:57 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    jackfrost posted the 12/27/2024 at 12:16 AM
    Pas terrible
    burningcrimson posted the 12/27/2024 at 12:23 AM
    Mouais.
    escobar posted the 12/27/2024 at 12:35 AM
    Cay nulle remboursay
    guiguif posted the 12/27/2024 at 12:44 AM
    jackfrost burningcrimson escobar

    C'est le but de l'article si vous lisez le texte
    tripy73 posted the 12/27/2024 at 01:05 AM
    Pas fan de son style de dessin.
    losz posted the 12/27/2024 at 01:21 AM
    Eve version moche.
    suzukube posted the 12/27/2024 at 02:10 AM
    berk
