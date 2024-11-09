profile
suzukube
suzukube
Ce jeu vous montrera la puissance de la PS5 Pro


Regardez à nouveau la vidéo maintenant

Ca vaut les 799 € non ?
    posted the 09/11/2024 at 02:11 AM by suzukube
    kratoszeus posted the 09/11/2024 at 02:28 AM
    8k120fps full RT sinon rien
