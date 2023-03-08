Nintendo
En millions d'exemplaires
HARDWARE
MONDIAL
01 NDS 154,02
02 NSW 129,53
03 GB 118,69
JAPON
01 NDS 32,99
02 GB 32,47
03 NSW 30,79
AMERIQUES
01 NDS 59,93
02 NSW 50,18
03 Wii 48,64
EUROPE + OTHERS
01 NDS 61,10
02 NSW 48,55
03 GB 43,04
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
SOFTWARE
MONDIAL
01 NSW 1088,35
02 NDS 948,76
03 Wii 921,85
JAPON
01 NES 225,85
02 NDS 213,07
03 NSW 209,18
AMERIQUES
01 Wii 504,82
02 NSW 478,97
03 NDS 399,94
EUROPE + OTHERS
01 NSW 400,20
02 Wii 341,53
03 NDS 335,71
RATIO
01 GC 9,59
02 Wii 9,07
03 NSW 8,40
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
* non updaté
MARIO 3D
01 Super Mario Odyssey NSW 26,5
02 Super Mario 3D Land 3DS 12,9
03 Super Mario Galaxy Wii 12,8
…
05 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury NSW 11,4* (+WiiU 5,8 = 17,2)
07 Super Mario 3D All-stars NSW 9,1*
MARIO 2D
01 Super Mario Bros NES 40,2
02 New Super Mario Bros NDS 30,8
03 New Super Mario Bros Wii 30,3
…
07 New Super Mario Bros U NSW 16,2 (+WiiU 5,8 = 22,0)
11 Super Mario Maker 2 NSW 8,4*
xx Super Mario Wonder NSW fin 2023
MARIO KART
01 Mario Kart 8 DX NSW 55,5 (+WiiU 8,5 = 64,0)
02 Mario Kart Wii 37,4
03 Mario Kart DS 23,6
…
10 Mario Kart Home Circuit NSW 1,7*
MARIO PARTY
01 Super Mario Party NSW 19,4
02 Mario Party Superstars NSW 10,2*
03 Mario Party DS 9,3
MARIO RPG
01 Mario & Luigi's Bowser inside story NDS 4,6
02 Super Paper Mario Wii 3,8
03 Paper Mario Origami King NSW 3,5*
…
05 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle NSW 2,5
15 Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope NSW ?
xx Super Mario RPG Remake NSW fin 2023
MARIO TENNIS
01 Mario Tennis Aces NSW 4,5*
02 Mario Tennis N64 2,3
03 Mario Tennis Open 3DS 1,6
MARIO GOLF
01 Mario Golf Super Rush NSW 2,5*
02 Mario Golf Toadstool Tour GC 1,6
03 Mario Golf N64 1,5
MARIO SOCCER
01 Mario Strikers Battle League NSW 2,6*
02 Mario Strikers Charged Wii 2,6
03 Super Mario Strikers GC 1,6
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
POKEMON SERIE PRINCIPALE & REMAKE
01 Rouge / Vert / Bleu GB 31,4
02 Epée & Bouclier NSW 25,9
03 Or & Argent GB 23,1
…
04 Ecarlate & Violet NSW 22,7
10 Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli NSW 15,1*
11 Diamand Brillant & Perle Scintillante NSW 15,1*
12 Pokemon Arceus NSW 14,8*
POKEMON VERSUS
01 Stadium N64 5,9
02 Stadium 2 N64 2,7
03 Colosseum GC 2,5
…
04 Tournament DX NSW 1,8* (vs WiiU 1,4)
POKEMON MYSTERY DUNGEON
01 Explorers of time / darkness NDS 5,0
02 Blue Rescue Team NDS 3,5
03 Red Rescue Team GBA 2,1
…
04 Mystery Dungeon DX NSW 2,0*
POKEMON SNAP / ADVENTURE
01 Snap N64 3,6
02 New Snap NSW 2,7*
03 Pikachu's adventure Wii 1,2
…
xx Detective Pikachu Returns NSW fin 2023
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
NINTENDO SPORTS
01 Wii Sports Wii 82,9
02 Wii Sports Resort Wii 33,1
03 Nintendo Switch Sports NSW 9,6*
NINTENDO FITS
01 Wii Fit Wii 22,7
02 Wii Fit Plus Wii 21,2
03 Ring Fit Adventure NSW 15,4*
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 3D
01 Breath of the Wild NSW 30,7 (+WiiU 1,7 = 32,4)
02 Tears of the Kingdom NSW 18,5
03 Ocarina of Time N64 7,6 (+3DS 6,4 = 14,0)
…
08 Skyward Sword NSW 4,2* (+Wii 4,0 = 7,9)
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 2D
01 Link's Awakening NSW 6,5*
02 The legend of Zelda NES 6,5
03 Phantom Hourglass NDS 5,1
HYRULE WARRIORS
01 Hyrule Warriors 2 NSW 4,0*
02 Hyrule Warriors WiiU 1,3
03 Hyrule Warriors 3DS 0,6
…
04 Hyrule Warriors NSW 0,4*
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
ANIMAL CROSSING
01 New Horizon NSW 42,8
02 New Leaf 3DS 13,0
03 Wild World NDS 11,8
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
SUPER SMASH BROS
01 Ultimate NSW 31,8
02 Brawl Wii 13,3
03 For 3DS 9,6 (+WiiU 5,4 = 15,0)
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
BRAIN TRAINING
01 Brain Training NDS 19,0
02 « More » Brain Training NDS 14,9
03 Big Brain Academy NDS 6,5
…
05 Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain NSW 2,0*
06 Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Switch NSW 1,3*
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
DONKEY KONG Plate-forme
01 DK Country SNES 9,3
02 DKC Returns Wii 6,5
03 DK64 N64 5,3
…
05 DKC Returns Tropical Freeze NSW 4,6* (+WiiU 2,0 = 6,1)
KIRBY Plate-forme
01 And the Forgotten Land NSW 6,5*
02 Dream Land GB 5,1
03 Star Allies NSW 4,4*
…
16 Return to Dream land NSW 1,5*
YOSHI Plate-forme
01 SMW2 Yoshi Island SNES 4,2
02 Yoshi Island DS NDS 3,4
03 Yoshi Crafted World NSW 3,4*
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
SPLATOON
01 Splatoon 2 NSW 13,6*
02 Splatoon 3 NSW 10,7*
03 Splatoon WiiU 4,9
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
METROID 2D
01 Metroid Dread NSW 3,1*
02 Metroid NES 2,7
03 Metroid II Returns of Samus GB 1,7
METROID PRIME
01 Metroid Prime GC 2,9
02 Metroid Prime 3 Corruption Wii 1,8
03 Metroid Prime 2 Echoes GC 1,3
…
04 Metroid Prime Remastered NSW 1,1*
xx Metroid Prime 4 NSW 2024 ?
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
LUIGI'S MANSION
01 LM3 NSW 12,8*
02 LM2 Dark Moon 3DS 6,5
03 LM GC 3,5
…
xx LM2 Dark Moon DX NSW 2024
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
WARIOWARE
01 Smooth Moves Wii 2,9
02 Touched ! NDS 2,5
03 Get It Together ! NSW 1,4*
…
xx Move It NSW fin 2023
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
FIRE EMBLEM
01 The Three Houses NSW 4,1*
02 Awakening 3DS 3,1
03 Fates 3DS 2,4
…
04 Engage NSW 1,6*
FE WARRIORS
01 Warriors Three Hopes NSW 1,0*
02 Warriors NSW 1,0*
03 Warriors 3DS 0,3
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
XENOBLADE
01 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 NSW 2,7*
02 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 NSW 1,9*
03 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition NSW 1,9*
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
PIKMIN
01 Pikmin 3 Deluxe NSW 2,4*
02 Pikmin GC 1,7
03 Pikmin 3 WiiU 1,3
…
07 ? Pikmin 4 NSW 0,5 JP
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
ADVANCE WARS
01 AW GBA 0,7
02 AW2 Black Hole Rising GBA 0,7
03 AW Days of Ruin NDS 0,6
…
xx AW 1+2 Re-Boot Camp NSW *
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
MARIO & SONIC : 08 at the Tokyo OG NSW 0,9*
MIITOPIA : NSW 1,8* vs 3DS 1,2
CLUBHOUSE : 51-WWG NSW 4,7 vs 42-JI NDS 3,3
CAPTAIN TOAD : NSW 2,4 vs WiiU 1,4 vs 3DS 0,1