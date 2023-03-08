Nintendo

En millions d'exemplaires



HARDWARE



MONDIAL

01 NDS 154,02

02 NSW 129,53

03 GB 118,69



JAPON

01 NDS 32,99

02 GB 32,47

03 NSW 30,79



AMERIQUES

01 NDS 59,93

02 NSW 50,18

03 Wii 48,64



EUROPE + OTHERS

01 NDS 61,10

02 NSW 48,55

03 GB 43,04



_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





SOFTWARE



MONDIAL

01 NSW 1088,35

02 NDS 948,76

03 Wii 921,85



JAPON

01 NES 225,85

02 NDS 213,07

03 NSW 209,18



AMERIQUES

01 Wii 504,82

02 NSW 478,97

03 NDS 399,94



EUROPE + OTHERS

01 NSW 400,20

02 Wii 341,53

03 NDS 335,71



RATIO

01 GC 9,59

02 Wii 9,07

03 NSW 8,40





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





* non updaté



MARIO 3D

01 Super Mario Odyssey NSW 26,5

02 Super Mario 3D Land 3DS 12,9

03 Super Mario Galaxy Wii 12,8

…

05 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury NSW 11,4* (+WiiU 5,8 = 17,2)

07 Super Mario 3D All-stars NSW 9,1*



MARIO 2D

01 Super Mario Bros NES 40,2

02 New Super Mario Bros NDS 30,8

03 New Super Mario Bros Wii 30,3

…

07 New Super Mario Bros U NSW 16,2 (+WiiU 5,8 = 22,0)

11 Super Mario Maker 2 NSW 8,4*

xx Super Mario Wonder NSW fin 2023





MARIO KART

01 Mario Kart 8 DX NSW 55,5 (+WiiU 8,5 = 64,0)

02 Mario Kart Wii 37,4

03 Mario Kart DS 23,6

…

10 Mario Kart Home Circuit NSW 1,7*





MARIO PARTY

01 Super Mario Party NSW 19,4

02 Mario Party Superstars NSW 10,2*

03 Mario Party DS 9,3





MARIO RPG

01 Mario & Luigi's Bowser inside story NDS 4,6

02 Super Paper Mario Wii 3,8

03 Paper Mario Origami King NSW 3,5*

…

05 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle NSW 2,5

15 Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope NSW ?

xx Super Mario RPG Remake NSW fin 2023





MARIO TENNIS

01 Mario Tennis Aces NSW 4,5*

02 Mario Tennis N64 2,3

03 Mario Tennis Open 3DS 1,6





MARIO GOLF

01 Mario Golf Super Rush NSW 2,5*

02 Mario Golf Toadstool Tour GC 1,6

03 Mario Golf N64 1,5





MARIO SOCCER

01 Mario Strikers Battle League NSW 2,6*

02 Mario Strikers Charged Wii 2,6

03 Super Mario Strikers GC 1,6





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





POKEMON SERIE PRINCIPALE & REMAKE

01 Rouge / Vert / Bleu GB 31,4

02 Epée & Bouclier NSW 25,9

03 Or & Argent GB 23,1

…

04 Ecarlate & Violet NSW 22,7

10 Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli NSW 15,1*

11 Diamand Brillant & Perle Scintillante NSW 15,1*

12 Pokemon Arceus NSW 14,8*





POKEMON VERSUS

01 Stadium N64 5,9

02 Stadium 2 N64 2,7

03 Colosseum GC 2,5

…

04 Tournament DX NSW 1,8* (vs WiiU 1,4)





POKEMON MYSTERY DUNGEON

01 Explorers of time / darkness NDS 5,0

02 Blue Rescue Team NDS 3,5

03 Red Rescue Team GBA 2,1

…

04 Mystery Dungeon DX NSW 2,0*





POKEMON SNAP / ADVENTURE

01 Snap N64 3,6

02 New Snap NSW 2,7*

03 Pikachu's adventure Wii 1,2

…

xx Detective Pikachu Returns NSW fin 2023





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





NINTENDO SPORTS

01 Wii Sports Wii 82,9

02 Wii Sports Resort Wii 33,1

03 Nintendo Switch Sports NSW 9,6*





NINTENDO FITS

01 Wii Fit Wii 22,7

02 Wii Fit Plus Wii 21,2

03 Ring Fit Adventure NSW 15,4*





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 3D

01 Breath of the Wild NSW 30,7 (+WiiU 1,7 = 32,4)

02 Tears of the Kingdom NSW 18,5

03 Ocarina of Time N64 7,6 (+3DS 6,4 = 14,0)

…

08 Skyward Sword NSW 4,2* (+Wii 4,0 = 7,9)





THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 2D

01 Link's Awakening NSW 6,5*

02 The legend of Zelda NES 6,5

03 Phantom Hourglass NDS 5,1





HYRULE WARRIORS

01 Hyrule Warriors 2 NSW 4,0*

02 Hyrule Warriors WiiU 1,3

03 Hyrule Warriors 3DS 0,6

…

04 Hyrule Warriors NSW 0,4*





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





ANIMAL CROSSING

01 New Horizon NSW 42,8

02 New Leaf 3DS 13,0

03 Wild World NDS 11,8





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





SUPER SMASH BROS

01 Ultimate NSW 31,8

02 Brawl Wii 13,3

03 For 3DS 9,6 (+WiiU 5,4 = 15,0)





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





BRAIN TRAINING

01 Brain Training NDS 19,0

02 « More » Brain Training NDS 14,9

03 Big Brain Academy NDS 6,5

…

05 Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain NSW 2,0*

06 Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Switch NSW 1,3*





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _







DONKEY KONG Plate-forme

01 DK Country SNES 9,3

02 DKC Returns Wii 6,5

03 DK64 N64 5,3

…

05 DKC Returns Tropical Freeze NSW 4,6* (+WiiU 2,0 = 6,1)





KIRBY Plate-forme

01 And the Forgotten Land NSW 6,5*

02 Dream Land GB 5,1

03 Star Allies NSW 4,4*

…

16 Return to Dream land NSW 1,5*





YOSHI Plate-forme

01 SMW2 Yoshi Island SNES 4,2

02 Yoshi Island DS NDS 3,4

03 Yoshi Crafted World NSW 3,4*





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





SPLATOON

01 Splatoon 2 NSW 13,6*

02 Splatoon 3 NSW 10,7*

03 Splatoon WiiU 4,9





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





METROID 2D

01 Metroid Dread NSW 3,1*

02 Metroid NES 2,7

03 Metroid II Returns of Samus GB 1,7





METROID PRIME

01 Metroid Prime GC 2,9

02 Metroid Prime 3 Corruption Wii 1,8

03 Metroid Prime 2 Echoes GC 1,3

…

04 Metroid Prime Remastered NSW 1,1*

xx Metroid Prime 4 NSW 2024 ?





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





LUIGI'S MANSION

01 LM3 NSW 12,8*

02 LM2 Dark Moon 3DS 6,5

03 LM GC 3,5

…

xx LM2 Dark Moon DX NSW 2024





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





WARIOWARE

01 Smooth Moves Wii 2,9

02 Touched ! NDS 2,5

03 Get It Together ! NSW 1,4*

…

xx Move It NSW fin 2023





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





FIRE EMBLEM

01 The Three Houses NSW 4,1*

02 Awakening 3DS 3,1

03 Fates 3DS 2,4

…

04 Engage NSW 1,6*





FE WARRIORS

01 Warriors Three Hopes NSW 1,0*

02 Warriors NSW 1,0*

03 Warriors 3DS 0,3





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





XENOBLADE

01 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 NSW 2,7*

02 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 NSW 1,9*

03 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition NSW 1,9*





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





PIKMIN

01 Pikmin 3 Deluxe NSW 2,4*

02 Pikmin GC 1,7

03 Pikmin 3 WiiU 1,3

…

07 ? Pikmin 4 NSW 0,5 JP





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





ADVANCE WARS

01 AW GBA 0,7

02 AW2 Black Hole Rising GBA 0,7

03 AW Days of Ruin NDS 0,6

…

xx AW 1+2 Re-Boot Camp NSW *





_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





MARIO & SONIC : 08 at the Tokyo OG NSW 0,9*

MIITOPIA : NSW 1,8* vs 3DS 1,2

CLUBHOUSE : 51-WWG NSW 4,7 vs 42-JI NDS 3,3

CAPTAIN TOAD : NSW 2,4 vs WiiU 1,4 vs 3DS 0,1