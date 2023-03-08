accueil
name :
Immortals : Fenyx Rising
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Québec
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
J'ai acheté la version physique d'Immortals Fenyx Rising sur Switch et...
C'est normal qu'il n'y ait pas de cartouche dans la boîte ?
Et puis, il faut en faire quoi de la boite une fois qu'on a utilisé le code dans la Switch ? La jeter à la poubelle ?
posted the 08/03/2023 at 06:57 PM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (5)
5
)
olimar59
posted
the 08/03/2023 at 07:02 PM
C'est indiqué en dessus qu'il n'y a pas la cartouche.
shambala93
posted
the 08/03/2023 at 07:02 PM
C’est indiqué sur la boîte … t’es réellement systématiquement à côté de la plaque, c’est fou !
guiguif
posted
the 08/03/2023 at 07:03 PM
Outre le troll, quelle idée d'acheter ce jeu sur Switch
suzukube
posted
the 08/03/2023 at 07:05 PM
guiguif
Me suis dit j'vais faire un FullSet des jeux Switch vendus sans cartouches
churos45
posted
posted the 08/03/2023 at 07:08 PM
Là c'est vraiment du gachis de plastique. Soit ils mettent une cartouche, soit ils remplacent la boite par une carte en carton...
