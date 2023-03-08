profile
Immortals : Fenyx Rising
0
Likers
name : Immortals : Fenyx Rising
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Québec
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
121
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3187
visites since opening : 5519639
suzukube > blog
all
J'ai acheté la version physique d'Immortals Fenyx Rising sur Switch et...
C'est normal qu'il n'y ait pas de cartouche dans la boîte ?



Et puis, il faut en faire quoi de la boite une fois qu'on a utilisé le code dans la Switch ? La jeter à la poubelle ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/03/2023 at 06:57 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    olimar59 posted the 08/03/2023 at 07:02 PM
    C'est indiqué en dessus qu'il n'y a pas la cartouche.
    shambala93 posted the 08/03/2023 at 07:02 PM
    C’est indiqué sur la boîte … t’es réellement systématiquement à côté de la plaque, c’est fou !
    guiguif posted the 08/03/2023 at 07:03 PM
    Outre le troll, quelle idée d'acheter ce jeu sur Switch
    suzukube posted the 08/03/2023 at 07:05 PM
    guiguif Me suis dit j'vais faire un FullSet des jeux Switch vendus sans cartouches
    churos45 posted the 08/03/2023 at 07:08 PM
    Là c'est vraiment du gachis de plastique. Soit ils mettent une cartouche, soit ils remplacent la boite par une carte en carton...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo