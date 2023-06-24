profile
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Joueur du Grenier ! Les Emissions Jeunesse Etrangères !
On va pouvoir faire un article de JVC.com. ^¨^



Ah le générique, toujours aussi bon.
    posted the 06/24/2023 at 04:24 PM by darkxehanort94
    e3ologue posted the 06/24/2023 at 08:00 PM
    Mais que c'est cringe
