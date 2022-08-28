profile
name : Stray
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Annapurna Interactive
developer : BlueTwelve Studio
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
Stray : Le test de Sheshounet
L'excellent Stray passe entre les mains de Sheshounet (qui fait la publicité de l'excellent Tower of Fantasy au passage).

    posted the 08/28/2022 at 05:58 PM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    ghouledheleter posted the 08/28/2022 at 06:12 PM
    Je ne peux plus lui
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 08/28/2022 at 06:21 PM
    C’est une caricature ce gars
    suzukube posted the 08/28/2022 at 06:28 PM
    ghouledheleter J'pensais qu'il était très apprécié ici ?
    jaysennnin posted the 08/28/2022 at 07:04 PM
    beaucoup ne le savent pas mais sheshounet explose par deux son nombre d'abonnés par rapport à julien chieze
    gonzales posted the 08/28/2022 at 07:30 PM
    J'aime bien son style moi
    donpandemonium posted the 08/28/2022 at 07:57 PM
    Ce mec m'horripile. Pour moi c'est Gamekult en pire. Tête à gifle.
