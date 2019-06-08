profile
Elden Ring
21
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
117
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2717
visites since opening : 4264679
suzukube > blog
all
Selon SAVUN, Elden Ring est le plus facile des From Software
SAVUN a enfin terminé Elden Ring, et il vous donne son avis sur ce jeu.



Ça donne envie de s'y remettre tout ça ^^ ! (sans défoncer les boss à poil avec le gourdin, faut pas pousser non plus.)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/28/2022 at 01:47 AM by suzukube
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo