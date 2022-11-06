profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
sora78
81
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 970
visites since opening : 1862470
sora78 > blog
all
The Last Faith : Bloodborne mais en 2D !


Sortie prévue cette année sur toutes les plateformes !



    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, yukilin, ducknsexe, eduardos, aros, idd
    posted the 06/11/2022 at 08:07 PM by sora78
    comments (16)
    burningcrimson posted the 06/11/2022 at 08:21 PM
    Ca a l'air top
    yukilin posted the 06/11/2022 at 08:22 PM
    Vivement celui là
    Je l'attends
    ducknsexe posted the 06/11/2022 at 08:28 PM
    Topisisme
    kinectical posted the 06/11/2022 at 08:33 PM
    Ces drôle je vien justement de regarder leur Twitter ce matin pour voir ce qui arrivais avec ce jeu
    eduardos posted the 06/11/2022 at 08:48 PM
    J adore
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:16 PM
    C'est magnifique. Mais c'est plus du action/aventure ou du Metroidvania?
    kinectical posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:19 PM
    cladstrife59 metroidvania
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:25 PM
    kinectical merci, ça m'intéresse pas mal ^^
    kinectical posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:28 PM
    cladstrife59 va voir leur Kickstarter tu verra tout les information à propos du jeu et gameplay qui sera vraiment très RPG
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:46 PM
    kinectical En effet le jeu a l'air assez dingue, je suis passé complétement a côté de cette campagne a l'époque. Il a l'air très bon
    terminagore posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:52 PM
    Ça fait surtout beaucoup penser à Blasphemous..
    malroth posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:53 PM
    Day one
    kinectical posted the 06/11/2022 at 09:56 PM
    cladstrife59 j’aurais backer le jeu à l’époque mais je suis passer à côté du Kickstarter aussi
    immortalzodd posted the 06/11/2022 at 10:21 PM
    Non! C’est du Blasphemous et du SOTN.
    immortalzodd posted the 06/11/2022 at 10:26 PM
    Sinon c’est tellement beau https://c.tenor.com/zEu93Ny6wL8AAAAC/onizuka-smoking.gif
    slad posted the 06/11/2022 at 10:31 PM
    Cool des news, il avance bien ça fait plaisir. Vivement !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo