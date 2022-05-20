profile
Jeux Vidéo
270
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
sora78
81
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 967
visites since opening : 1850865
sora78 > blog
all
Tchia, futur perle indé, reportée pour début 2023.



Le petit studio situé en nouvelle Calédonie annonce une nouvelle période de sortie pour son premier jeu Tchia.

Il arrivera donc sur Playstation et Epic Games Store début 2023.



/ - https://twitter.com/awaceb/status/1527634978514866176
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/20/2022 at 01:16 PM by sora78
    comments (2)
    nosphor68 posted the 05/20/2022 at 01:23 PM
    Encore un jeu repoussé……
    rbz posted the 05/20/2022 at 01:38 PM
    on sent a peine qu'ils ont aimé botw et sky
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo