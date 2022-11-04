... GTX 1060 ! Une excellente carte au passage, j'en ai longtemps possédé une (mobile) avant de passer à la 1660 TI !
Pour la liste complète :
NOTRE INFOGRAPHIE
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
7.95%+0.21%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
5.89%-0.20%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
5.46%+0.25%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
5.37%-0.24%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
2.78%-0.20%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
2.63%-0.13%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
2.40%+0.55%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
2.37%+0.08%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
2.29%+0.03%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
2.15%-0.12%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
2.04%+0.24%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
1.99%+0.11%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
1.92%+0.10%
AMD Radeon Graphics
1.60%+0.07%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
1.50%+0.09%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
1.49%+0.23%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
1.43%+0.05%
AMD Radeon RX 580
1.36%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
1.28%-0.12%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
1.23%+0.12%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
1.21%+0.07%
Intel(R) UHD Graphics
1.15%+0.04%
AMD Radeon RX 570
1.07%-0.03%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960
1.05%-0.06%
AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
1.02%-0.06%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
1.02%-0.02%
Apple G13G
0.93%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
0.92%-0.06%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER
0.91%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
0.86%+0.11%
Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics
0.86%+0.06%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
0.84%+0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030
0.80%-0.04%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
0.74%+0.05%
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
0.71%+0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
0.71%+0.04%
Intel UHD Graphics 620
0.70%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
0.67%+0.04%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
0.62%+0.13%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
0.61%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
0.54%+0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
0.52%+0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
0.49%+0.05%
NVIDIA GeForce GT 730
0.49%-0.02%
Intel HD Graphics 4000
0.47%-0.03%
AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
0.46%0.00%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
0.44%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
0.44%+0.03%
AMD Radeon RX 550
0.44%-0.02%
Intel HD Graphics 620
0.44%0.00%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M
0.41%-0.03%
NVIDIA GeForce 940M
0.38%-0.04%
Intel HD Graphics 520
0.36%0.00%
NVIDIA GeForce MX250
0.36%-0.03%
Intel HD Graphics 4600
0.35%-0.02%
AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics
0.35%-0.02%
AMD Radeon RX 480
0.35%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GT 710
0.35%-0.03%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950
0.34%-0.03%
Intel Haswell
0.34%-0.03%
Intel UHD Graphics 630
0.34%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce MX150
0.33%-0.02%
AMD Radeon RX 460
0.30%-0.03%
Intel Ivy Bridge
0.29%-0.01%
AMD Radeon RX 560
0.29%-0.01%
Intel HD Graphics 3000
0.27%-0.03%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750
0.26%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design
0.26%+0.01%
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
0.25%-0.01%
AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
0.25%-0.02%
Intel HD Graphics 5500
0.25%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M
0.25%-0.03%
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
0.24%0.00%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
0.24%-0.02%
Intel(R) UHD Graphics 630
0.23%0.00%
NVIDIA GeForce MX350
0.23%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650
0.23%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce MX450
0.22%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GT 720M
0.22%-0.03%
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
0.22%+0.01%
AMD Radeon RX 590 Series
0.22%0.00%
AMD Radeon R7 Graphics
0.21%-0.03%
NVIDIA GeForce MX110
0.21%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980
0.21%0.00%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
0.21%-0.01%
AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
0.20%-0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760
0.20%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce MX130
0.20%-0.01%
Intel HD Graphics 6000
0.20%-0.02%
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti
0.19%+0.01%
NVIDIA GeForce MX330
0.18%0.00%
Intel HD Graphics 630
0.18%-0.01%
AMD Radeon RX 470
0.18%-0.02%
AMD Radeon RX 5500M
0.17%-0.01%
Intel Sandy Bridge
0.16%-0.01%
Intel HD Graphics 530
0.16%0.00%
AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP
0.15%-0.03%
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
0.15%+0.15%
Other
10.60%-0.63%
Et n'éxagère pas avec les 144 Hz : les 120 hz sont largement suffisants #TeamRTX3090