¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
suzukube
118
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2614
visites since opening : 4014107
suzukube > blog
all
Et la carte graphique la plus populaire des joueurs PC en 2022 est la...
... GTX 1060 ! Une excellente carte au passage, j'en ai longtemps possédé une (mobile) avant de passer à la 1660 TI !



Pour la liste complète :

NOTRE INFOGRAPHIE

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
7.95%+0.21%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
5.89%-0.20%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
5.46%+0.25%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
5.37%-0.24%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
2.78%-0.20%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
2.63%-0.13%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
2.40%+0.55%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
2.37%+0.08%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
2.29%+0.03%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
2.15%-0.12%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
2.04%+0.24%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
1.99%+0.11%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
1.92%+0.10%


AMD Radeon Graphics
1.60%+0.07%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
1.50%+0.09%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
1.49%+0.23%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
1.43%+0.05%


AMD Radeon RX 580
1.36%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
1.28%-0.12%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
1.23%+0.12%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
1.21%+0.07%


Intel(R) UHD Graphics
1.15%+0.04%


AMD Radeon RX 570
1.07%-0.03%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960
1.05%-0.06%


AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
1.02%-0.06%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
1.02%-0.02%


Apple G13G
0.93%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
0.92%-0.06%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER
0.91%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
0.86%+0.11%


Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics
0.86%+0.06%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
0.84%+0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030
0.80%-0.04%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
0.74%+0.05%


AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
0.71%+0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
0.71%+0.04%


Intel UHD Graphics 620
0.70%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
0.67%+0.04%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
0.62%+0.13%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
0.61%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
0.54%+0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
0.52%+0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
0.49%+0.05%


NVIDIA GeForce GT 730
0.49%-0.02%


Intel HD Graphics 4000
0.47%-0.03%


AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
0.46%0.00%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
0.44%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
0.44%+0.03%


AMD Radeon RX 550
0.44%-0.02%


Intel HD Graphics 620
0.44%0.00%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M
0.41%-0.03%


NVIDIA GeForce 940M
0.38%-0.04%


Intel HD Graphics 520
0.36%0.00%


NVIDIA GeForce MX250
0.36%-0.03%


Intel HD Graphics 4600
0.35%-0.02%


AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics
0.35%-0.02%


AMD Radeon RX 480
0.35%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce GT 710
0.35%-0.03%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950
0.34%-0.03%


Intel Haswell
0.34%-0.03%


Intel UHD Graphics 630
0.34%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce MX150
0.33%-0.02%


AMD Radeon RX 460
0.30%-0.03%


Intel Ivy Bridge
0.29%-0.01%


AMD Radeon RX 560
0.29%-0.01%


Intel HD Graphics 3000
0.27%-0.03%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750
0.26%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design
0.26%+0.01%


Intel Iris Plus Graphics
0.25%-0.01%


AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
0.25%-0.02%


Intel HD Graphics 5500
0.25%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M
0.25%-0.03%


AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
0.24%0.00%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
0.24%-0.02%


Intel(R) UHD Graphics 630
0.23%0.00%


NVIDIA GeForce MX350
0.23%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650
0.23%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce MX450
0.22%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce GT 720M
0.22%-0.03%


AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
0.22%+0.01%


AMD Radeon RX 590 Series
0.22%0.00%


AMD Radeon R7 Graphics
0.21%-0.03%


NVIDIA GeForce MX110
0.21%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980
0.21%0.00%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
0.21%-0.01%


AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
0.20%-0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760
0.20%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce MX130
0.20%-0.01%


Intel HD Graphics 6000
0.20%-0.02%


NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti
0.19%+0.01%


NVIDIA GeForce MX330
0.18%0.00%


Intel HD Graphics 630
0.18%-0.01%


AMD Radeon RX 470
0.18%-0.02%


AMD Radeon RX 5500M
0.17%-0.01%


Intel Sandy Bridge
0.16%-0.01%


Intel HD Graphics 530
0.16%0.00%


AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP
0.15%-0.03%


NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
0.15%+0.15%

Other
10.60%-0.63%
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/infographie-liste-des-cartes-graphiques-les-plus-populaires-chez-les-joueurs-pc-mars-2022/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/11/2022 at 03:38 AM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 04/11/2022 at 03:56 AM
    Bonus : Infamous Second Son sur PS5 https://youtu.be/1VOCvqJysTk
    nihv posted the 04/11/2022 at 05:13 AM
    Impossible, 100% des joueurs PC jouent en 4k natif 144fps sans aucune concessions, l'intégralités des paramètres actifs et au max.
    suzukube posted the 04/11/2022 at 05:38 AM
    nihv J'sais pas, peut-être que les données de Steam sont trafiquées. Ou que les joueurs PC ne jouent pas sur STEAM ?

    Et n'éxagère pas avec les 144 Hz : les 120 hz sont largement suffisants #TeamRTX3090
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo