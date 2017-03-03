TOP 30 SOFTWARE1 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 22,108 (793,683)2 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 19,129 (2,454,455)3 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 18,505 (4,713,464)4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,684 (4,373,799)5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,986 (2,475,523)6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,948 (7,149,014)7 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 10,895 (223,428 )8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,064 (3,044,438 )9 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,864 (2,570,479)10 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 6,845 (906,012)11 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) -5,594 (1,934,551)13 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 5,478 (4,293,107)14 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 5,283 (1,001,389)15 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,937 (4,015,131)16 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 3,323 (1,146,298 )17 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,986 (687,349)18 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2,930 (176,853)19 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,751 (228,039)20 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an EA – Definitive Edition (New Price) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,631 (177,588 )21 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 2,630 (57,424)22 [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 2,619 (61,770)23 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2,577 (1,189,657)24 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,468 (2,053,365)25 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,440 (2,316,019)26 [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21) – 2,385 (52,207)27 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 2,162 (115,366)28 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,014 (14,217)29 [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 1,972 (64,526)Pratiquement pas de sortie et encore moins de gros titres.Mario 3D World vient de passer le millionZelda breath of the Wild se rapproche des 2 millionsClubhouse 51 games et Mario Party Superstar approchent du millionEncore un top 100% switch, le prochain grand FF est developpé sur UE5 (si je ne dis pas de bêtise) et peut-être même le prochain grand DQ. Je me demande si face à la situation du marché Japonais, les 2 plus grandes licences de square ne seraient pas déjà prévu sur la remplaçante de la switch car il faut bien reconnaitre que cela risque d'être compliqué au japon si la PS5 ne connait pas un boost.Il me parait maintenant peu probable de voir Sony dire "on a assez fournis les USA et l'UK on va maintenant s'occuper des autres marchés.". Comme on va avoir encore une année de problème de fourniture de processeur, La pS5 malgré elle pourrait devenir un bide façon Gamecube ou Dreamcast.