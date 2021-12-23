¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Minecraft
13
name : Minecraft
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : 4J Studios
genre : autre
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Nintendo Wii - - Nintendo 3DS - Wii U - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
official website : http://www.minecraft.net
suzukube
115
Minecraft : Ce joueur recrée un processeur 8 bits !


Avec ce processeur, le joueur peut lancer des jeux comme Tetris ou Snake, ce qui est totalement dingue et nous rappelle comment ça fonctionne, au juste, un processeur...
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/sammyuri-a-cree-un-processeur-8-bits-dans-minecraft-et-peut-lancer-des-jeux-dessus/
    3
    Likes
    spontexes, opthomas, jamrock
    posted the 12/23/2021 at 03:46 AM by suzukube
    spontexes posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:00 AM
    Impressionnant !!!
    suzukube posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:21 AM
    spontexes C'est là que tu comprends qu'un processeur, c'est pas si "évolué" que ça et que ça repose sur de la physique pure !
    jamrock posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:57 AM
    Masterclass .
    fragg posted the 12/23/2021 at 04:59 AM
    Y'a des gros malades quand même respect !
