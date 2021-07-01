profile
KOF XV les 1er images leak!
Et voila il fallait s'y attendre les 1er image de KOF XV on leaker et perso sa a pas l'air mal du tout c'est une belle amélioration.















Merci au site espagnol pour se leak.
https://www.ultimahora.es/noticias/tecnologia-videojuegos/2021/01/07/1228109/lanzamiento-para-playstation-the-king-fighters-xiv-ultimate-edition.html
    11
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    nosphor68, tolgafury, foxstep, jenicris, bogsnake, opthomas, yamy, hyunckel, jamrock, neelek, burningcrimson
    posted the 01/07/2021 at 08:58 PM by tizoc
    comments (29)
    nosphor68 posted the 01/07/2021 at 08:59 PM
    Ça donne envie perso
    tizoc posted the 01/07/2021 at 08:59 PM
    depipe kuroni midomashakil fan2jeux kabuki xevius foxstep mercure7 alucard13 Je me suis dit que sa vous intéresserais...
    altendorf posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:05 PM
    Intéressant !
    midomashakil posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:06 PM
    tizoc merci j'ai deja vu les photo et il manque une celle de mai
    alexkidd posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:10 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:11 PM
    gantzeur posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:12 PM
    Stylé
    tolgafury posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:16 PM
    C’est stylé !
    rendan posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:17 PM
    Ah oui c'est clairement du lourd
    dyson85 posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:20 PM
    Maï Shiranui!!!
    jenicris posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:20 PM
    Ah ouais quand même.
    alucard13 posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:20 PM
    tizoc
    mais j’attends de voir le gameplay enfin ça fait de plaisir de voir KYO qui ressemble à KYO (et qui a pas de costume bizarre)
    foxstep posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:21 PM
    tizoc Merci pour le partage

    Ça à l'air nice au en screen, à voir en mouvement.
    bogsnake posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:31 PM
    Good!
    ça été reporté à quand la présentation en live?
    Mai Shiranui
    jaysennnin posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:42 PM
    c'est pas au niveau de arc system mais c'est top quand même
    meusieubison posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:45 PM
    C'est du tout bon
    Voilà le seul défaut de KOF XIV est réglé
    tizoc posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:46 PM
    nouvel art works, c'est bien Ogura (Neogeo battle coliseum) qui est en charge de la direction artistique.
    tizoc posted the 01/07/2021 at 09:57 PM
    tizoc altendorf midomashakil alexkidd fan2jeux gantzeur tolgafury jenicris dyson85 rendan foxstep bogsnake jaysennnin meusieubison
    Nouvelle vague d'images.
    sultano posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:01 PM
    C'est prévu sur quels supports ?
    bladagun posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:08 PM
    Beurk du niveau sf5
    neoaxle posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:10 PM
    Cool, je ne vois pas la différence avec le XIV par contre. Après je m'en tape ça ne me dérangeait pas à la base.
    masharu posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:11 PM
    Mai
    alexkidd posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:11 PM
    tizoc j'aime bien le style d'Ogura, c'est très classieux Même si çà arrache pas la mâchoire c'est quand même bien plus beau que le 14
    tizoc posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:12 PM
    neoaxle met beni du 14 a cote de celui du 15 tu la verras la différence ... idem avec Leona.
    tolgafury posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:17 PM
    tizoc Merci.

    Très intéressant ces images.
    kuroni posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:24 PM
    tizoc Merci ! Excellent !
    foxstep posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:26 PM
    Ça bute en screens vivement les premières vidéos.

    tizoc merci pour la Maj
    yamy posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:28 PM
    Super, ça console de ne pas avoir eu le trailer
    neelek posted the 01/07/2021 at 10:36 PM
    Reste juste à espérer qu'il sorte sur Xbox
