Le site 4gamer a sorti son article annuel avec les ambitions des développeurs japonais pour 2021 ainsi que les jeux qui les ont le plus impressionné lors de cette année.



-Arc System Works Daisuke Ishiwatari - Skyhill (2015 game)

-Arc System Works Kazuto Sekine - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

-Arc System Works Toshimichi Mori - Final Fantasy VII Remake

-Arc System Works Takeshi Yamanaka - Final Fantasy VII Remake

-Idea Factory / Compile Naoko Mizuno - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Idea Factory / Compile Wataru Watanabe - Moon RPG

-Acquire Takuma Endo - Ghost of Tsushima

-Atlus Shinjirou Takata- Final Fantasy VII Remake

-Atlus Katsura Hashino - Ghost of Tsushima

-Atlus Kazuhisa Wada - Cyberpunk 2077

-Inti Creates Takuya Aizu - Animal Crossing: New Horizons / Cyberpunk 2077

-Inti Creates Yoshihisa Tsuda - Arcade Archives: Markham

-Inti Creates Hiroki Miyazawa - Mechstermination Force

-Wargaming Japan Yoko Sawai - Ghost of Tsushima

-EXNOA HaseP - Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy

-Experience Inc Hajime Chikami - "There were a few games that interested me this year, but nothing really shocked me"

-SNK Eisuke Ogura - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-SNK Yasuyuki Oda - Ghost of Tsushima

-M2 Naoki Horii - Baba is You

-OVERRIDE Yusuke Nashiki - Genshin Impact

-Kadokawa Games Juntaro Kono - Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

-Kadokawa Games Hiroshi Miyaoka - Ghost of Tsushima

-Kadokawa Games Yoshimi Yasuda - Spider-Man: Miles Morales

-Capcom Yasunori Ichinose - Magic: The Gathering: Commander Legends (Yes, the card expansion)

-Capcom Hideaki Itsuno - Ghost of Tsushima

-Capcom Matt Walker - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Capcom Shuhei Matsumoto - Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection

-GungHo Satoshi Ogihara - Final Fantasy VII Remake

-GungHo Motoki Kaneda - Cyberpunk 2077

-GungHo Kazuki Moroshita - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Grasshopper Interactive Goichi Suda (Suda51) - Mario Kart: Live Circuit

-Granzella Kazuma Kujo - Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia

-Koei Tecmo Yukinori Ito - AFK Arena

-Koei Tecmo Kazuhiro Echigoya - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Koei Tecmo Mei Erikawa - Disney: Twisted-Wonderland

-Koei Tecmo Kenichi Ogasawara - Genshin Impact

-Koei Tecmo Keisuke Kikuchi - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Koei Tecmo Hisashi Koinuma - The Last of Us: Part II

-Koei Tecmo Yasunori Sakuta - Genshin Impact

-Koei Tecmo Kou Shibusawa - Ghost of Tsushima

-Koei Tecmo Akihiro Suzuki - Ghost of Tsushima

-Koei Tecmo Yosuke Hayashi - Ghost of Tsushima

-Koei Tecmo Junzo Hosoi - Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

-Koei Tecmo Ryuta Matsushita - Cyberpunk 2077

-Koei Tecmo Fumihiko Yasuda - Ghost of Tsushima

-Koei Tecmo Hidehisa Yamaguchi - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Konami Hironobu Mori - Final Fantasy VII Remake

CCP Games Hilmar V. Pétursson - Among Us

-JP Games Hajime Tabata - The Last of Us: Part II

-CyberConnect2 Hiroshi Matsuyama - Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

-genDesign Fumito Ueda - Half-Life: Alyx

-Synthese Yukinori Kitajima - The Last of Us: Part II

-SuperTrick Games Akira Yamaoka - Ghost of Tsushima

-Square Enix Takashi Anzai - Genshin Impact

-Square Enix Koji Aoyama - Final Fantasy VII Remake

-Square Enix Tomoya Asano - Final Fantasy VII Remake

-Square Enix Masanori Ichikawa - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

-Square Enix Ryutaro Ichimura - Ghost of Tsushima

-Square Enix Masaru Oyamada - Ghost of Tsushima

-Square Enix Akitoshi Kawazu - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Square Enix Yoshinori Kitase - Maneater

-Square Enix Yosuke Saito - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

-Square Enix Takamasa Shiba - Ghost of Tsushima

-Square Enix Masashi Takahashi - Yakuza: Like a Dragon

-Square Enix Shinji Hashimoto - Ghost of Tsushima

-Square Enix Akihiko Matsui - Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy

-Square Enix Naoki Yoshida - Ghost of Tsushima

-Freelance Jiro Ishii - Ghost of Tsushima / Cyberpunk 2077

-Spike Chunsoft Yusuke Katagata - Ghost of Tsushima

-Spike Chunsoft Shohei Sakakibara - Spider-Man: Miles Morales

-Sega Yosuke Okunari - GG Aleste 3

-Sega Hiroyuki Sakamoto - Cyberpunk 2077

-Sega Toshihiro Nagoshi - Ghost of Tsushima

-Sega Naofumi Hataya - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Sega Mizuki Hosoyamada - Super Mario Bros. 35

-Sega Masayoshi Yokoyama - Cyberpunk 2077

-Sega Takumi Yoshinaga - No Straight Roads

-Sony Interactive Entertainment Nicolas Doucet - The Last of Us: Part II

-Sony Interactive Entertainment Shuhei Yoshida - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

-Taito Katsuhisa Ishikawa - Ghost of Tsushima

-Taito Yoichi Shimosato - Genshin Impact

-Taito Shohei Tsuchiya - Ghost of Tsushima

-Type-Moon Kazuya Shinno - Yakuza: Like a Dragon

-WFS Masato Kato - "Nothing in particular"

-WFS Takeru Sakurada - Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra

-D3 Publisher Nobuyuki Okajima - Cyberpunk 2077

-Delight Works Yosuke Shiokawa - Rival Peak

-Digital Extremes Rebecca Ford - Hades

-Toybox Tomio Kanazawa - Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

-Tookyoo Games Kotaro Uchikoshi - Ghost of Tsushima

-Tookyoo Games Kazutaka Kodaka - The Last of Us: Part II

-Tookyoo Games Takumi Nakazawa - Yakuza: Like a Dragon

-Niantic Susumu Yukihiro - Dragon Quest XI

-24Frame Yusuke Tomono - Cyberpunk 2077

-Nippon Ichi Sayaka Oda - Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

-Nippon Ichi Kento Jobana - Helltaker

-Nippon Ichi Sohei Shinkawa - Dragon Quest Tact

-Nippon Ichi Gen Suganuma - Ghost of Tsushima

-Nippon Ichi Masayuki Furuya - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

-Nippon Ichi Yu Mizokami - Pikmin 3: Deluxe

-Nihon Falcom Toshihiro Kondo - Ghost of Tsushima

-Hublots Shuichi Koga - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-HAL Laboratory Tadashi Kawai - Ghost of Tsushima

-HAL Laboratory Teruhiko Suzuki - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-HAL Laboratory Yumi Todo - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Bandai Namco Junichiro Koyama - Ghost of Tsushima

-Bandai Namco Keita Iizuka - Cyberpunk 2077

-Bandai Namco Kazutoki Kono - Ghost of Tsushima

-Bandai Namco Yozo Sakagami - Ghost of Tsushima

-Bandai Namco Katsuhiro Harada - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

-Bandai Namco Kenji Anabuki - The Pathless

-Bandai Namco Hiroshi Yoshimura - Ghost of Tsushima

-BeXide Inc. Kazunori Nanji - Gaplus (Namcot Collection)

-Platinum Games Atsushi Inaba - Spiritfarer

-Platinum Games Hideki Kamiya - Arcade Archives VS. Balloon Fight & Arcade Archives VS. Wrecking Crew

-Platinum Games Kenji Saito - Ghost of Tsushima & Cyberpunk 2077

-Platinum Games Takahisa Taura - Ghost of Tsushima

-Proletariat Seth Sivak - Hades

-Bokeh Game Studio Keiichiro Toyama - In Death: Unchained

-White Owls Hidetaka Suehiro (SWERY65) - Cyberpunk 2077

-Marvelous Takehiro Ishida - Final Fantasy VII Remake

-Marvelous Kenichiro Tsukuda - "I don't feel there are many new things in gaming in general, most ideas are coming from other places"

-MIKAGE Ryoei Mikage - Cyberpunk 2077

-Mistwalker Hironobu Sakaguchi - Gears Tactics

-Rabbit&Bear Studios Junko Kawano - Super Mario -Bros. 35

-Rabbit&Bear Studios Osamu Komuta - Ghost of Tsushima



Et voici un classement des jeux les plus nommés :



30 Ghost of Tsushima

13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

12 Cyberpunk 2077

8 Final Fantasy VII Remake

5 The Last of Us: Part II

5 Genshin Impact

4 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

2 Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy

2 Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

2 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

2 Yakuza: Like a Dragon

1 AFK Arena

1 Among Us

1 Arcade Archives: Markham

1 Baba is You

1 Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia

1 Disney: Twisted-Wonderland

1 GG Aleste 3

1 Hades

1 Half-Life: Alyx

1 Idea Factory Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1 Idea Factory Moon RPG

1 Magic: The Gathering: Commander Legends (Yes, the card expansion)

1 Maneater

1 Mario Kart: Live Circuit

1 Mechstermination Force

1 Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

1 No Straight Roads

1 Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra

1 Rival Peak

1 Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection

1 Skyhill (2015 game)

1 Super Mario Bros. 35

1 Tick Tock: A Tale for Two