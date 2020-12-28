Le site 4gamer a sorti son article annuel avec les ambitions des développeurs japonais pour 2021 ainsi que les jeux qui les ont le plus impressionné lors de cette année.
-Arc System Works Daisuke Ishiwatari - Skyhill (2015 game)
-Arc System Works Kazuto Sekine - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
-Arc System Works Toshimichi Mori - Final Fantasy VII Remake
-Arc System Works Takeshi Yamanaka - Final Fantasy VII Remake
-Idea Factory / Compile Naoko Mizuno - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Idea Factory / Compile Wataru Watanabe - Moon RPG
-Acquire Takuma Endo - Ghost of Tsushima
-Atlus Shinjirou Takata- Final Fantasy VII Remake
-Atlus Katsura Hashino - Ghost of Tsushima
-Atlus Kazuhisa Wada - Cyberpunk 2077
-Inti Creates Takuya Aizu - Animal Crossing: New Horizons / Cyberpunk 2077
-Inti Creates Yoshihisa Tsuda - Arcade Archives: Markham
-Inti Creates Hiroki Miyazawa - Mechstermination Force
-Wargaming Japan Yoko Sawai - Ghost of Tsushima
-EXNOA HaseP - Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
-Experience Inc Hajime Chikami - "There were a few games that interested me this year, but nothing really shocked me"
-SNK Eisuke Ogura - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-SNK Yasuyuki Oda - Ghost of Tsushima
-M2 Naoki Horii - Baba is You
-OVERRIDE Yusuke Nashiki - Genshin Impact
-Kadokawa Games Juntaro Kono - Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
-Kadokawa Games Hiroshi Miyaoka - Ghost of Tsushima
-Kadokawa Games Yoshimi Yasuda - Spider-Man: Miles Morales
-Capcom Yasunori Ichinose - Magic: The Gathering: Commander Legends (Yes, the card expansion)
-Capcom Hideaki Itsuno - Ghost of Tsushima
-Capcom Matt Walker - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Capcom Shuhei Matsumoto - Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
-GungHo Satoshi Ogihara - Final Fantasy VII Remake
-GungHo Motoki Kaneda - Cyberpunk 2077
-GungHo Kazuki Moroshita - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Grasshopper Interactive Goichi Suda (Suda51) - Mario Kart: Live Circuit
-Granzella Kazuma Kujo - Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
-Koei Tecmo Yukinori Ito - AFK Arena
-Koei Tecmo Kazuhiro Echigoya - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Koei Tecmo Mei Erikawa - Disney: Twisted-Wonderland
-Koei Tecmo Kenichi Ogasawara - Genshin Impact
-Koei Tecmo Keisuke Kikuchi - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Koei Tecmo Hisashi Koinuma - The Last of Us: Part II
-Koei Tecmo Yasunori Sakuta - Genshin Impact
-Koei Tecmo Kou Shibusawa - Ghost of Tsushima
-Koei Tecmo Akihiro Suzuki - Ghost of Tsushima
-Koei Tecmo Yosuke Hayashi - Ghost of Tsushima
-Koei Tecmo Junzo Hosoi - Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
-Koei Tecmo Ryuta Matsushita - Cyberpunk 2077
-Koei Tecmo Fumihiko Yasuda - Ghost of Tsushima
-Koei Tecmo Hidehisa Yamaguchi - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Konami Hironobu Mori - Final Fantasy VII Remake
CCP Games Hilmar V. Pétursson - Among Us
-JP Games Hajime Tabata - The Last of Us: Part II
-CyberConnect2 Hiroshi Matsuyama - Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
-genDesign Fumito Ueda - Half-Life: Alyx
-Synthese Yukinori Kitajima - The Last of Us: Part II
-SuperTrick Games Akira Yamaoka - Ghost of Tsushima
-Square Enix Takashi Anzai - Genshin Impact
-Square Enix Koji Aoyama - Final Fantasy VII Remake
-Square Enix Tomoya Asano - Final Fantasy VII Remake
-Square Enix Masanori Ichikawa - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
-Square Enix Ryutaro Ichimura - Ghost of Tsushima
-Square Enix Masaru Oyamada - Ghost of Tsushima
-Square Enix Akitoshi Kawazu - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Square Enix Yoshinori Kitase - Maneater
-Square Enix Yosuke Saito - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
-Square Enix Takamasa Shiba - Ghost of Tsushima
-Square Enix Masashi Takahashi - Yakuza: Like a Dragon
-Square Enix Shinji Hashimoto - Ghost of Tsushima
-Square Enix Akihiko Matsui - Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
-Square Enix Naoki Yoshida - Ghost of Tsushima
-Freelance Jiro Ishii - Ghost of Tsushima / Cyberpunk 2077
-Spike Chunsoft Yusuke Katagata - Ghost of Tsushima
-Spike Chunsoft Shohei Sakakibara - Spider-Man: Miles Morales
-Sega Yosuke Okunari - GG Aleste 3
-Sega Hiroyuki Sakamoto - Cyberpunk 2077
-Sega Toshihiro Nagoshi - Ghost of Tsushima
-Sega Naofumi Hataya - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Sega Mizuki Hosoyamada - Super Mario Bros. 35
-Sega Masayoshi Yokoyama - Cyberpunk 2077
-Sega Takumi Yoshinaga - No Straight Roads
-Sony Interactive Entertainment Nicolas Doucet - The Last of Us: Part II
-Sony Interactive Entertainment Shuhei Yoshida - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
-Taito Katsuhisa Ishikawa - Ghost of Tsushima
-Taito Yoichi Shimosato - Genshin Impact
-Taito Shohei Tsuchiya - Ghost of Tsushima
-Type-Moon Kazuya Shinno - Yakuza: Like a Dragon
-WFS Masato Kato - "Nothing in particular"
-WFS Takeru Sakurada - Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra
-D3 Publisher Nobuyuki Okajima - Cyberpunk 2077
-Delight Works Yosuke Shiokawa - Rival Peak
-Digital Extremes Rebecca Ford - Hades
-Toybox Tomio Kanazawa - Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
-Tookyoo Games Kotaro Uchikoshi - Ghost of Tsushima
-Tookyoo Games Kazutaka Kodaka - The Last of Us: Part II
-Tookyoo Games Takumi Nakazawa - Yakuza: Like a Dragon
-Niantic Susumu Yukihiro - Dragon Quest XI
-24Frame Yusuke Tomono - Cyberpunk 2077
-Nippon Ichi Sayaka Oda - Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
-Nippon Ichi Kento Jobana - Helltaker
-Nippon Ichi Sohei Shinkawa - Dragon Quest Tact
-Nippon Ichi Gen Suganuma - Ghost of Tsushima
-Nippon Ichi Masayuki Furuya - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
-Nippon Ichi Yu Mizokami - Pikmin 3: Deluxe
-Nihon Falcom Toshihiro Kondo - Ghost of Tsushima
-Hublots Shuichi Koga - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-HAL Laboratory Tadashi Kawai - Ghost of Tsushima
-HAL Laboratory Teruhiko Suzuki - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-HAL Laboratory Yumi Todo - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-Bandai Namco Junichiro Koyama - Ghost of Tsushima
-Bandai Namco Keita Iizuka - Cyberpunk 2077
-Bandai Namco Kazutoki Kono - Ghost of Tsushima
-Bandai Namco Yozo Sakagami - Ghost of Tsushima
-Bandai Namco Katsuhiro Harada - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
-Bandai Namco Kenji Anabuki - The Pathless
-Bandai Namco Hiroshi Yoshimura - Ghost of Tsushima
-BeXide Inc. Kazunori Nanji - Gaplus (Namcot Collection)
-Platinum Games Atsushi Inaba - Spiritfarer
-Platinum Games Hideki Kamiya - Arcade Archives VS. Balloon Fight & Arcade Archives VS. Wrecking Crew
-Platinum Games Kenji Saito - Ghost of Tsushima & Cyberpunk 2077
-Platinum Games Takahisa Taura - Ghost of Tsushima
-Proletariat Seth Sivak - Hades
-Bokeh Game Studio Keiichiro Toyama - In Death: Unchained
-White Owls Hidetaka Suehiro (SWERY65) - Cyberpunk 2077
-Marvelous Takehiro Ishida - Final Fantasy VII Remake
-Marvelous Kenichiro Tsukuda - "I don't feel there are many new things in gaming in general, most ideas are coming from other places"
-MIKAGE Ryoei Mikage - Cyberpunk 2077
-Mistwalker Hironobu Sakaguchi - Gears Tactics
-Rabbit&Bear Studios Junko Kawano - Super Mario -Bros. 35
-Rabbit&Bear Studios Osamu Komuta - Ghost of Tsushima
Et voici un classement des jeux les plus nommés :
30 Ghost of Tsushima
13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
12 Cyberpunk 2077
8 Final Fantasy VII Remake
5 The Last of Us: Part II
5 Genshin Impact
4 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
2 Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
2 Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
2 Spider-Man: Miles Morales
2 Yakuza: Like a Dragon
1 AFK Arena
1 Among Us
1 Arcade Archives: Markham
1 Baba is You
1 Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
1 Disney: Twisted-Wonderland
1 GG Aleste 3
1 Hades
1 Half-Life: Alyx
1 Idea Factory Animal Crossing: New Horizons
1 Idea Factory Moon RPG
1 Magic: The Gathering: Commander Legends (Yes, the card expansion)
1 Maneater
1 Mario Kart: Live Circuit
1 Mechstermination Force
1 Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
1 No Straight Roads
1 Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra
1 Rival Peak
1 Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
1 Skyhill (2015 game)
1 Super Mario Bros. 35
1 Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
posted the 12/28/2020 at 07:31 PM by kaiserstark
Le premier a vraiment fait office de coup de coeur chez les japonais.
Le jeu est une lettre d'amour aux Jap' pas moyen qu'il ai pu les laisser insensible.
Et d'ailleurs, c'est possible que dans le lot, il y en ai qui ne l'ai pas touché.
kaiserstark le jeu mérite vraiment ses éloges. La collaboration entre Sucker Punch et Japan Studio a fait des merveilles.
Ça permet de remettre à leur place ceux qui ont critiqué le jeu en Occident pour d'obscures raisons (on ne citera pas certains sites de jeu FR, hum). Bref, un beau classement.