ARK 2 sera exclusive Xbox Series X/S
Nous sommes ravis de travailler avec l'équipe des Studios Wildcard pour faire entrer le Vin Diesel, vedette d'ARK II, en exclusivité sur les consoles Xbox Series X|S.

https://twitter.com/aarongreenberg/status/1337211755789860864
    skuldleif posted the 12/11/2020 at 01:59 AM
    donc gamepass perfect
    spartan1985 posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:02 AM
    Surement en Game Preview.
    grundbeld posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:02 AM
    Encore une fausse exclu, probablement temporaire en plus.

    Peu importe le constructeur, quelle pratique nulle.
    grievous32 posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:04 AM
    On a des infos dessus hormis le trailer ? Parce que autant c'est un jeu d'action aventure à la 3ème personne, j'dis why not, autant c'est exactement le même délire que le 1er, j'm'en taperais complet.
    yogfei posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:04 AM
    grievous32 Idem, en plus ils sortent le 2 alors que le premier est meme pas fini...
    wu posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:06 AM
    osef total
    grievous32 posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:06 AM
    Yogfei grave puis bon, les jolis présentations in-engine venant d'eux, entre le premier trailer du premier Ark, et le premier trailer de Atlas, on commence à connaître le studio quoi, donc j'me méfie... =')
    cort posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:08 AM
    Ben voila! Vous l'avais votre Kratos
    yurius posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:14 AM
    Même pas sur pc ? Ça craint
    chester posted the 12/11/2020 at 02:29 AM
    yurius si il sort sur PC
