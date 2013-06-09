accueil
SONY Waypoint
profile
260
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
172
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
03/25/2020
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
articles :
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Gundam EXVS Maxi Boost ON arrive dans l'ouest le 30 juillet + quelques infos
Playstation 4
Détail du test réseau:
- Du 25 au 27 avril
- Les 183 unités seront disponibles, à l'exception des trois nouvelles (Zaku Amazing, Montero, inconnu)
- Player Match, Casual Match et Free Battle seront jouable.
- Les inscriptions au test réseau sont toujours ouverte!
Un mode lan est annoncé:
Le Montero de G-Reco est annoncé:
Chansons de l'édition Premium G:
Twitter Bandaï-Namco
-
https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS/status/1242103845280350208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1242103845280350208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231242103845280350208
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/25/2020 at 09:01 PM by
jenicris
comments (
3
)
raioh
posted
the 03/25/2020 at 09:50 PM
Les inscriptions n'ont pas l'air d'être fermées :
https://www.bandainamcoent.com/landing/msge-vs-mbon-closed-network-test#more-info
shido
posted
the 03/25/2020 at 10:01 PM
C'est bon , on a le vrai cette fois. Si ils peuvent nous donner le vrai gundam breaker aussi, ça serait pas mal. Parce que l'autre bouse au secours quoi
jenicris
posted
the 03/25/2020 at 10:14 PM
raioh
étrange ça disaient l'inverse. Je vais modifié cela du coup.
https://www.bandainamcoent.com/landing/msge-vs-mbon-closed-network-test#more-info