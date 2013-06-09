SONY Waypoint
all
Gundam EXVS Maxi Boost ON arrive dans l'ouest le 30 juillet + quelques infos
Playstation 4




Détail du test réseau:

- Du 25 au 27 avril

- Les 183 unités seront disponibles, à l'exception des trois nouvelles (Zaku Amazing, Montero, inconnu)

- Player Match, Casual Match et Free Battle seront jouable.

- Les inscriptions au test réseau sont toujours ouverte!

Un mode lan est annoncé:



Le Montero de G-Reco est annoncé:



Chansons de l'édition Premium G:

Twitter Bandaï-Namco - https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS/status/1242103845280350208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1242103845280350208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231242103845280350208
    posted the 03/25/2020 at 09:01 PM by jenicris
    comments (3)
    raioh posted the 03/25/2020 at 09:50 PM
    Les inscriptions n'ont pas l'air d'être fermées :
    https://www.bandainamcoent.com/landing/msge-vs-mbon-closed-network-test#more-info
    shido posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:01 PM
    C'est bon , on a le vrai cette fois. Si ils peuvent nous donner le vrai gundam breaker aussi, ça serait pas mal. Parce que l'autre bouse au secours quoi
    jenicris posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:14 PM
    raioh étrange ça disaient l'inverse. Je vais modifié cela du coup.
