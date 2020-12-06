accueil
shurax93
Bon ben la PS5 y a droit aussi
S'il vous plait c'est juste pour rigolé comme avec les frigo de la XSX donc tranquille les gars et pas de guerre des con..............soles.
posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:54 PM by shurax93
shurax93
comments (33)
33
)
whiteweedow25
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 05:55 PM
Le Cell
grundbeld
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 05:55 PM
Celle avec Kaiba c’est de l’or
sonilka
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 05:56 PM
C'est plus le 11/09 maintenant, c'est le 11/06
serve
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 05:58 PM
La kaiba m'a bien fait rire
antifragile
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 05:58 PM
putain de merde celui qui a eu l'idée de Cell...c'est un génie
shurax93
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 05:58 PM
Franchement le canard fallait y pensé aussi
zekk
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 05:59 PM
Un console qui ne se fait pas parodier, c'est pas une console
madd
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:00 PM
altendorf
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:01 PM
Kaiba, juste la meilleure.
shurax93
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
zekk
à l'époque la PS3 a eu droit à des barbecue etc... mais j'ai pas de souvenir de ce genre de montage pour la 360.
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
L'avion et les 2 tours, fallait oser
kabuki
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
Kaiba
gat
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:03 PM
La PS2 dans le classeur.
zoske
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:03 PM
ouai la ps2 dans le classeur
megadeth
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:05 PM
le cell, le canard et la ps2 classeur ^^,
xenofamicom
j'avais pas capter ^^
madd
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:06 PM
J'ai aussi vu une tour façon Doubaï.
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:06 PM
le canard, cell, le classeur
pros
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:07 PM
kaiba goat
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:08 PM
megadeth
Je ne peux l'expliquer mais j'ai capté direct
niflheim
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:09 PM
C'est celle-ci la meilleure,
la PS5 Sauron
, elle surveille désormais le moindre faits et gestes de la concurrence. Ca va être dur, très dur pour Phil Spencer de se rendre jusqu'à la Montagne du Destin
megadeth
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:10 PM
xenofamicom
^^ , j'en est vu un avec la tour de sauron ^^
leoptymus
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:10 PM
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:11 PM
Des genies ces mec
korou
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:11 PM
Magique
youtube06
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:11 PM
Certains sont quand même des génies c'est ouf.
shurax93
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:12 PM
niflheim
je la rajoute
jenicris
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:15 PM
serialgamer7
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:23 PM
Pour la 1ère image... Mais oui... ça paraît tellement logique...
On a pas arrêté d’entendre que Sony allait nous refaire « une PS3 »...
Du coup cette image nous montre la puissance de la PS5 combiné avec le fameux CELL de la PS3
Icebergbrulant
Désolé je me suis pris pour toi l’espace d’une seconde
docbrown
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:33 PM
eldenring
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:35 PM
Le cell est des barres.
mafacenligne
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:43 PM
PS2 Classeur
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:44 PM
serialgamer7
J'avoue, la 1ère image est super bien trouvée
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 06:44 PM
Cell mdrrrrr
