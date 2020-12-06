profile
Bon ben la PS5 y a droit aussi
S'il vous plait c'est juste pour rigolé comme avec les frigo de la XSX donc tranquille les gars et pas de guerre des con..............soles.















    posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:54 PM by shurax93
    comments (33)
    whiteweedow25 posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:55 PM
    Le Cell
    grundbeld posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:55 PM
    Celle avec Kaiba c’est de l’or
    sonilka posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:56 PM
    C'est plus le 11/09 maintenant, c'est le 11/06
    serve posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:58 PM
    La kaiba m'a bien fait rire
    antifragile posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:58 PM
    putain de merde celui qui a eu l'idée de Cell...c'est un génie
    shurax93 posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:58 PM
    Franchement le canard fallait y pensé aussi
    zekk posted the 06/12/2020 at 05:59 PM
    Un console qui ne se fait pas parodier, c'est pas une console
    madd posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:00 PM
    altendorf posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:01 PM
    Kaiba, juste la meilleure.
    shurax93 posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
    zekk à l'époque la PS3 a eu droit à des barbecue etc... mais j'ai pas de souvenir de ce genre de montage pour la 360.
    xenofamicom posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
    L'avion et les 2 tours, fallait oser
    kabuki posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
    Kaiba
    gat posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:03 PM
    La PS2 dans le classeur.
    zoske posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:03 PM
    ouai la ps2 dans le classeur
    megadeth posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:05 PM
    le cell, le canard et la ps2 classeur ^^, xenofamicom j'avais pas capter ^^
    madd posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:06 PM
    J'ai aussi vu une tour façon Doubaï.
    jaysennnin posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:06 PM
    le canard, cell, le classeur
    pros posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:07 PM
    kaiba goat
    xenofamicom posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:08 PM
    megadeth Je ne peux l'expliquer mais j'ai capté direct
    niflheim posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:09 PM
    C'est celle-ci la meilleure, la PS5 Sauron, elle surveille désormais le moindre faits et gestes de la concurrence. Ca va être dur, très dur pour Phil Spencer de se rendre jusqu'à la Montagne du Destin
    megadeth posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:10 PM
    xenofamicom ^^ , j'en est vu un avec la tour de sauron ^^
    leoptymus posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:10 PM
    ducknsexe posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:11 PM
    Des genies ces mec
    korou posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:11 PM
    Magique
    youtube06 posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:11 PM
    Certains sont quand même des génies c'est ouf.
    shurax93 posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:12 PM
    niflheim je la rajoute
    jenicris posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:15 PM
    serialgamer7 posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:23 PM
    Pour la 1ère image... Mais oui... ça paraît tellement logique...

    On a pas arrêté d’entendre que Sony allait nous refaire « une PS3 »...

    Du coup cette image nous montre la puissance de la PS5 combiné avec le fameux CELL de la PS3



    Icebergbrulant Désolé je me suis pris pour toi l’espace d’une seconde
    docbrown posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:33 PM
    eldenring posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:35 PM
    Le cell est des barres.
    mafacenligne posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:43 PM
    PS2 Classeur
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:44 PM
    serialgamer7
    J'avoue, la 1ère image est super bien trouvée
    ravyxxs posted the 06/12/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Cell mdrrrrr
