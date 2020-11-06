THE GHOST
Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Ratchet & Clank titille PIXAR en image et en gif :O
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:42 PM by lightning
    comments (11)
    kekel posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:44 PM
    Fait gaffe t as certaines pleureuses qui vont venir et dire que ça tourne easy sur PS4
    lightning posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:45 PM
    kekel Ces pleureuses sont en pls
    e3ologue posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:48 PM
    Le jeu est magnifique, mais on va se calmer sur les comparaisons avec PIXAR. Déjà sur l'opus PS4 tout le monde disait ça, alors qu'il était moins beau que le film, qui lui même avait l'aspect d'un vieux AA face aux prod des papas de Toy Story.
    populus posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:48 PM
    Même si je suis content d'un nouvel épisode, j'aurai quand même adoré un Remake du 2 qui est mon opus préféré... X)
    niflheim posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:50 PM
    C'est complètement dingue ! et le fait de passer entre plusieurs mondes sans chargement, instantanément, tu le vois direct l'avantage du SSD
    octobar posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:50 PM
    changer d'univers à la volée ça va tellement te dynamiser l'action.
    marcus62 posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:51 PM
    Wow c'est somptueux ! Bon malheureusement mon stream a bugué lors de l'annonce de ce nouveau Ratchet and Clank
    shambala93 posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:54 PM
    Très beau jeu, peut-être la seule claque technique.
    guiguif posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:56 PM
    shambala93 j'avoue qu'Horizon 2 etait plutot vilain
    leonr4 posted the 06/11/2020 at 11:02 PM
    Et dire qu'ils vont pouvoir faire beaucoup mieux avec les jeux de milieu et de fin de gen
    walterwhite posted the 06/11/2020 at 11:03 PM
    Une vraie dinguerie visuelle
