name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
363
visites since opening :
650506
lightning
> blog
all
Divers
News
Ratchet & Clank titille PIXAR en image et en gif :O
Divers
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:42 PM by
lightning
comments (
11
)
kekel
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:44 PM
Fait gaffe t as certaines pleureuses qui vont venir et dire que ça tourne easy sur PS4
lightning
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:45 PM
kekel
Ces pleureuses sont en pls
e3ologue
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:48 PM
Le jeu est magnifique, mais on va se calmer sur les comparaisons avec PIXAR. Déjà sur l'opus PS4 tout le monde disait ça, alors qu'il était moins beau que le film, qui lui même avait l'aspect d'un vieux AA face aux prod des papas de Toy Story.
populus
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:48 PM
Même si je suis content d'un nouvel épisode, j'aurai quand même adoré un Remake du 2 qui est mon opus préféré... X)
niflheim
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:50 PM
C'est complètement dingue ! et le fait de passer entre plusieurs mondes sans chargement, instantanément, tu le vois direct l'avantage du SSD
octobar
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:50 PM
changer d'univers à la volée ça va tellement te dynamiser l'action.
marcus62
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:51 PM
Wow
c'est somptueux ! Bon malheureusement mon stream a bugué lors de l'annonce de ce nouveau Ratchet and Clank
shambala93
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:54 PM
Très beau jeu, peut-être la seule claque technique.
guiguif
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:56 PM
shambala93
j'avoue qu'Horizon 2 etait plutot vilain
leonr4
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:02 PM
Et dire qu'ils vont pouvoir faire beaucoup mieux avec les jeux de milieu et de fin de gen
walterwhite
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:03 PM
Une vraie dinguerie visuelle
