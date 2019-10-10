Let the Carnage Begin
raiko
raiko > blog
Souvenir : parodie débat constructeurs
Divers
Je suis retombé sur cette vidéo tout à l'heure ... des barres de rire encore aujourd'hui !!! J'adore

    posted the 10/10/2019 at 08:18 PM by raiko
    comments (6)
    sonilka posted the 10/10/2019 at 08:22 PM
    Le mec qui sort un flingue tranquille à la fin
    ducknsexe posted the 10/10/2019 at 08:24 PM
    Je l es revue y a quelques jour la vidéo, c est toujours aussi excellent
    kabuki posted the 10/10/2019 at 08:35 PM
    La punchline "pense à Golden eye, je t'ai humilier graphiquement" toujours aussi bon
    minbox posted the 10/10/2019 at 08:42 PM
    La guerre des consoles c'est toujours mémorable avec les gif et tout
    raiko posted the 10/10/2019 at 08:45 PM
    Moi c'est surtout le "tout R&D c'est juste des photocopieuses en série" !! C'te barre Le coup du "faites vous un bisou" aussi Il y a tellement de phrases cultes dans cette vidéo
    leonr4 posted the 10/10/2019 at 08:49 PM
    "Je te coupe Call of Duty et t'es mort"
