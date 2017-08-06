profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
L'univers de
63
Likes
Likers
name : L'univers de "l'indé"
title : Il y a la 2D, la 3D, faisons place à « l'1D »
screen name : jeux1d
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/jeux1d
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/08/2017
last update : 05/11/2022
description : L'idée de ce blog, c'est de parler des jeux « indépendants » (de notre volonté...à les faire connaître). Ils prennent une place de plus en plus importante, sur tous les supports, donc nous parlerons des jeux « indés » qui sortiront quelque soit le support (qu'il soit « exclusif » - temporaire ou pas - ).
tags : ajouter des mots clés
articles : 2360
visites since opening : 7641331
subscribers : 33
bloggers : 14
channel
all
[Spécial] Indie World / 11.05.2022 / Résumé


Ooblets / Éditeur et développeur : Glumberland / Été 2022
Batora : Lost Haven / Éditeur : Team17 / Développeur : Stormind Games / Automne 2022
ElecHead / Éditeur et développeur : NamaTakahashi / Été 2022
Soundfall / Éditeur : Noodlecake / Développeur : Drastic Games / Disponible
Wildfrost / Éditeur : Chucklefish / Développeur : Deadpan Games / Hiver 2022
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator / Éditeur et développeur : Landfall / Été 2022
Gunbrella / Éditeur : Devolver Digital / Développeur : Doinksoft / 2023
We Are OFK / Éditeur et développeur : Team OFK
Silt / Editeur : Fireshine Games / Développeur : Spiral Circus / Juin 2022
Mini Motorways / Éditeur et développeur : Dinosaur Polo Club / Disponible
Cult of the Lamb / Éditeur : Devolver Digital / Développeur : Massive Monster / 2022
Another Crab’s Treasure / Éditeur et développeur : Aggro Crab / 2023
Wayward Strand / Éditeur et développeur : Ghost Pattern / Juillet 2022
OneShot : World Machine Edition / Éditeur : Dangen Entertainment / Développeur : Future Cat LCC / Été 2022
Gibbon : Beyond the Trees / Éditeur et développeur : Broken Rules / Disponible
Idol Manager / Éditeur : PLAYISM / Développeur : Glitch Pitch / 25 aout 2022
Card Shark / Éditeur : Devolver Digital / Développeur : Nerial / Démo disponible
Cursed to Golf / Éditeur : Thunderful Publishing / Développeur : Chuhai Labs / Été 2022
A Guidebook of Babel / Éditeur et développeur : StarryStarry / Automne 2022
OPUS : Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition / Éditeur et développeur : SIGONO / Disponible
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQ1PL-Kzays
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    cjmusashi
    posted the 05/11/2022 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    olimar59 posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:25 PM
    C'était tout pourri
    serve posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:27 PM
    Ooblets y a pas eu un mini scandale avec ce jeu ?
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:31 PM
    Bien pourrie, next.
    masharu posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:32 PM
    serve Si c'est par rapport à l'EGS, alors oui haha. Les developpeurs ont carrément insulté les gens pas contenu de report imprévu du jeu sur Steam pour favoriser la sortie sur l'EGS. Et Sweeney tout fier de défendre ça, pas très responsable comme attitude mais bon #çan'estqu'unlancheur.
    e3ologue posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:35 PM
    j'ai maté le truc en accéléré, elechead: à voir, le reste: pas intéressé
    killia posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:42 PM
    J'aime bien le délire de Gunbrella
    arquion posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:57 PM
    Cursed to Golf est vraiment sympa, et c'est pas Suzukube qui pourrait me contredire
    serve posted the 05/11/2022 at 02:59 PM
    masharu

    Ah oui ça avait fait pas mal scandale et les devs avaient pleuré car ils prenaient un Bad buzz.
    suzukube posted the 05/11/2022 at 05:05 PM
    arquion Ouais pour le coup je savais pas qu'il sortait sur Switch, j'vais le prendre, sûr !
    fandenutella posted the 05/11/2022 at 05:11 PM
    https://www.zupimages.net/up/22/06/jyfu.jpeg
    darkshao posted the 05/11/2022 at 07:49 PM
    je retiens aussi Gunbrella
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo