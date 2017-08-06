VIDEO
Ooblets / Éditeur et développeur : Glumberland / Été 2022
Batora : Lost Haven / Éditeur : Team17 / Développeur : Stormind Games / Automne 2022
ElecHead / Éditeur et développeur : NamaTakahashi / Été 2022
Soundfall / Éditeur : Noodlecake / Développeur : Drastic Games /
Disponible
Wildfrost / Éditeur : Chucklefish / Développeur : Deadpan Games / Hiver 2022
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator / Éditeur et développeur : Landfall / Été 2022
Gunbrella / Éditeur : Devolver Digital / Développeur : Doinksoft / 2023
We Are OFK / Éditeur et développeur : Team OFK
Silt / Editeur : Fireshine Games / Développeur : Spiral Circus / Juin 2022
Mini Motorways / Éditeur et développeur : Dinosaur Polo Club /
Disponible
Cult of the Lamb / Éditeur : Devolver Digital / Développeur : Massive Monster / 2022
Another Crab’s Treasure / Éditeur et développeur : Aggro Crab / 2023
Wayward Strand / Éditeur et développeur : Ghost Pattern / Juillet 2022
OneShot : World Machine Edition / Éditeur : Dangen Entertainment / Développeur : Future Cat LCC / Été 2022
Gibbon : Beyond the Trees / Éditeur et développeur : Broken Rules /
Disponible
Idol Manager / Éditeur : PLAYISM / Développeur : Glitch Pitch / 25 aout 2022
Card Shark / Éditeur : Devolver Digital / Développeur : Nerial /
Démo disponible
Cursed to Golf / Éditeur : Thunderful Publishing / Développeur : Chuhai Labs / Été 2022
A Guidebook of Babel / Éditeur et développeur : StarryStarry / Automne 2022
OPUS : Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition / Éditeur et développeur : SIGONO /
Disponible
Ah oui ça avait fait pas mal scandale et les devs avaient pleuré car ils prenaient un Bad buzz.