profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Manga - Verse
10
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 11/20/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 415
visites since opening : 746597
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
channel
all
Screamer : un petit aperçu de la team Anaconda Corp
JV


Après avoir récemment dévoilé ces mécaniques de gameplay, la team Anaconda Corp se dévoile dans un court trailer.

Le titre sortira prochainement en 2026 sur Pc, Ps5 et Xbox Series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpDMfr-OwtI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/20/2025 at 04:37 PM by yanssou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo