SONY Waypoint
profile
God of War Ragnarok
23
Likers
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
SONY Waypoint
181
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 10/03/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1879
visites since opening : 5711211
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
channel
all
God of War Ragnarok a été évalué par l'ESRB
Playstation 5


God of War Ragnarok a été évalué par l'ESRB (l'organisme qui évalue les jeux en Amérique du Nord) :



Donc à moins d'une surprise, le jeu sortira bien le mois prochain.

https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1576969920243449856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1576969920243449856%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags : santa monica ps4 ragnarok ps5
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/03/2022 at 05:31 PM by jenicris
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo